Samuel L. Jackson Teases His Nick Fury Return in Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson is preparing to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion on Disney+. Jackson teased the return with new photos shared to Instagram. In one he shows off Fury's signature facial hairpieces. Another photo reveals Jackson is wearing a shirt showing an artistic depiction of Fury clutching the Captain Marvel signal beeper as he did in the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene. Secret Invasion follows up on Captain Marvel with Fury continuing to deal with the Skrulls, who debuted in that film. You can see Jackson's post teasing his Nick Fury return below.

"Guess what time it is!" Jackson writes. "Back in the box, just in The Nick of time! #rested&readytogo#whoyagoncall"

Emilia Clarke joins Jackson in Secret Invasion, making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Her role remains a mystery, but she discussed joining the MCU with ComicBook.com earlier this year.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke explained. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one.

"I grew up reading fantasy fiction, so I know that's not the same as the actual comic book itself, but that was where my imagination lived," Clarke revealed. "And so, then reading about superheroes for the first time, I'm pretty sure it was Superman that was my first ever. And Spider-Man, I kind of thought he was pretty cool. Spider-Man was the first origin story that I remember as a child reading and being like, 'Oh wow, this is more than what's on the page. This is a bigger world,' and then being allowed into that. My true understanding of the scope of this world happened when I started doing comic cons. That's when I was like, 'Oh, my God, where have you all been? This is madness.' There's so much. There's so much there. And then obviously, now the rise of the blockbuster movie, specifically only being comics. That's what the entire space encompasses. No longer have you got the blockbuster movie with all of the movie stars in it. You now have the movie star as the IP. The movie star is the thing."

