Saw Franchise Creators James Wan, Leigh Whannell Confirmed to Be Involved in New Movies

The Saw franchise is poised for a revival, with original series creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell back at the helm. On Wednesday, Blumhouse closed a deal to purchase Twisted Pictures’ stake in the series. Whannell’s company Atomic Monster merged with Blumhouse last year, and statements from him, Jason Blum, and other producers confirmed that the plan is for Wan and Whannell to take over the story from here. The two conceived of the story for Saw together, and Whannell wrote the script while Wan directed. They also famously funded the movie on their own, and now they’re back with more resources to tackle the series again.

“Saw holds a special place in my heart — it’s where Leigh and I began our Hollywood journey,” Wan said in statement on this acquisition. “Coming back to this world with a fresh perspective is both thrilling and deeply personal. For me, this will mark a significant creative return to the Saw franchise for the first time since the early days, and I’m very much looking forward to embracing the original spirit whilst pushing the legacy forward in bold, unexpected ways.”

Wan and Whannell have remained onboard as executive producers on each Saw movie over the years, but they were not writers or directors after the third installment. Now, they not only regain creative control, but a financial stake in the movies, video games, comic books, theme park attractions, toys, and other merchandise. Blumhouse splits that economic interest with Lionsgate.

Saw launched both Wan and Whannell’s careers, and both have come a long way since then. Whannell has continued to do most of his work in the horror genre, and has recently had a number of big hits including The Invisible Man and Wolf Man. He also wrote all five Insidious movies and directed one of them, among other big titles. Wan has been prolific in and out of the horror genre, notably directing both Aquaman movies in the DCEU, and Furious 7, to name some highlights.

For some fans, the premise of Saw has run its course, but Wan, Whannell, and Blumhouse seem optimistic about what comes next. “The Saw franchise has defined a generation of horror, and its cultural impact continues to grow, making this a strategic investment in one of the most recognizable and successful genre properties of the last two decades,” said Blum. “But what really excites me about bringing Saw to Blumhouse is having James and Leigh back in the fold and to see the future of the franchise come to life with their guidance.”