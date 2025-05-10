7 Best Horror Movie Franchises

Horror movies have been one of the most powerful sources of entertainment, creating franchises that not only scare but also leave a lasting impact on generations. Over the years, some of them have stood out not only for their popularity but also for how they shaped the genre, introducing new types of villains, plots, and concepts that became truly iconic. Who hasn’t heard of A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist, or Night of the Living Dead, for instance? From slasher to supernatural, psychological to grotesque, horror franchises have earned a special place in audiences’ hearts, influenced productions to this day, and remain among the favorite genres for many.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether it’s unforgettable characters that have become pop culture staples, the creation of unique atmospheres, or the ability to play on our deepest fears, here are seven of the best horror franchises that have become essential to cinema.

7) Scream

paramount pictures

Who doesn’t know Ghostface? Launched in the ’90s, the Scream franchise has spanned generations and remains going strong with its seventh film expected in 2026. The plot completely redefined the slasher genre by combining classic horror elements with a metalinguistic and self-critical approach. The iconic serial killer, whose identity changes with each production, always keeps the suspense and surprise alive, making this the main goal. Originally, the story followed young Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) as she faced a series of murders in her hometown of Woodsboro.

Since then, new plots have been introduced, with the most recent ones even bringing back original characters (which makes it all even better). The franchise has also expanded into other media such as games and documentaries and is often cited in lists and rankings of the best horror productions. Scream is huge for having reinvented itself time and again, but also for keeping pace with the evolution of the genre while challenging it. By satirizing and paying homage to clichés, it created a formula that has proven incredibly enduring: characters who are aware they’re in a typical horror movie narrative, discussing the rules of the genre while trying to survive it.

6) Halloween

compass international pictures

One of the pillars of slasher and horror films is Halloween. Released in the ’70s, the original film introduced Michael Myers (Nick Castle) to the world – a masked killer who returns to his hometown of Haddonfield to commit a series of murders on Halloween night. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is one of the “final girls” who always manages to escape and continues to fight against the relentless killer. And while this plot is well-known among horror fans, what many may not realize is that the franchise began as an independent film, quickly becoming one of the most profitable in history.

Like Scream, Halloween has undergone several reinventions over the years, including reboots and sequels that explored different timelines. Unfortunately, not all of these efforts were well-received. However, it was David Gordon Green’s recent trilogy, which basically served as a direct continuation of the original one, that revitalized the franchise, making it the highest-grossing slasher film in history (in terms of gross box office receipts). Also, its iconic soundtrack is still remembered today, and Michael Myers has cemented his place as one of the most enduring symbols of the genre and pop culture.

5) X

a24

With so many horror franchises having built legacies, it’s hard to come across a newer one that can hold a candle to them. However, X made history. The franchise showed up as one of the boldest in a long time. Launched in 2022, the three films combine the slasher genre with a deep analysis of fame, repression, and desire. Starring Mia Goth, the original production is set in 1970s Texas, when an adult film crew encounters horrors on an elderly couple’s farm. Next, Pearl serves as a prequel, exploring the youth of the murderous character of the same name, and MaXXXine follows farm massacre survivor Maxine Minx in 1985 Los Angeles as she seeks success in Hollywood, facing dangers from both the past and the present.

The X franchise is often praised for its stylistic and thematic approach and is considered one of the most impactful horror trilogies of the decade. Of course, Goth played a huge part in this, but one of the main attractions was the ability to elevate the material beyond conventional horror. Although newer than other giants, X has earned a prominent place among fans and critics, showing that it’s still possible to innovate within the genre without sacrificing narrative depth. The trilogy not only pays homage to the past of horror, but also manages to be bold, original, and equally terrifying. That’s its magic.

4) Saw

lionsgate

Launched in the 2000s, Saw is by far one of the most successful contemporary franchises. It simply revolutionized horror and introduced a new style that people would love to follow: torture through extreme and sadistic violence. The story follows John Kramer – Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) – who, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer and facing a series of personal tragedies, decides to design his own form of justice. Instead of killing his victims directly, he traps them in deadly contraptions where they must undergo psychological and physical tests to survive.

To give an idea, the first movie became an unexpected worldwide phenomenon, and because of that, there are now ten in the series (with another in development) and a cumulative global box office of over $1 billion. On top of that, Saw also influenced a generation of filmmakers to explore psychological horror and graphic violence in more creative ways. Its formula of mixing mystery, thriller elements, and physical horror inspired countless imitators. Obviously, it has also had its share of negative reviews over time, but the audience, despite being niche, is very strong and has helped elevate the franchise to great heights.

3) Friday the 13th

paramount pictures

The slasher is one of the horror subgenres that has always been successful, but each film had its own particularity. Friday the 13th introduced one of the most iconic serial killers of all time, making it difficult to even list him alongside other great villains. The franchise is one of the most emblematic of the ’80s, revolving around Jason Voorhees (Ari Lehman), a man who supposedly drowned in the lake at Camp Crystal Lake as a child, due to the negligence of the camp counselors. In the original film, his mother seeks revenge, but from the second film onwards, it is Jason who takes on the role of the killer.

There have been 12 movies exploring the character in various ways, from a supernatural resurrection, a journey into space, and even a crossover with the famous Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Currently, a prequel series is in development, demonstrating the overwhelming success that the franchise has achieved over time. Friday the 13th has always managed to maintain its appeal with audiences, whether through its exaggerated violence, camp atmosphere, or the creative deaths that have become the franchise’s trademark. Its aesthetic and formula have influenced countless subsequent productions and have also been honored.

2) The Conjuring

warner bros.

Can horror be redefined even further? Absolutely. The Conjuring franchise (or perhaps its cinematic universe) did something different when it decided to cast paranormal investigators Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) to star in several different stories. Based on the couple’s real files, the original film combined supernatural horror with a more emotional approach. It was an instant worldwide hit, and since then, it has expanded to include direct sequels and even very famous spin-offs such as Annabelle, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona.

With global box office receipts exceeding $2.2 billion, The Conjuring universe has become the most profitable horror franchise in history. No wonder a TV series is in the works to explore the universe as much as possible, in addition to a new film to end the saga on the big screen. But the fact is that its impact goes beyond the numbers, because all the productions have perfectly managed to revive classic horror elements such as haunted houses, possessions, and exorcisms, and present them with a sophistication that has won over even the most skeptical.

1) Evil Dead

new line

Nowadays, with so many new generations, not everyone knows Evil Dead (even though there was a reboot), but the truth is that the franchise is one of the most unique and influential in the genre, known for its visceral horror, dark humor, and visual creativity. Like others, it started as a low-budget production in the ’80s and soon became a cult classic. The original story follows a group of young people who go to spend a weekend in an isolated cabin in the woods and end up awakening an evil force. Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) stands out for his evolution throughout all the productions, simply by going from survivor to hero, armed with a chainsaw in place of one of his hands.

Excessive gore is the trademark of Evil Dead, which has also expanded into other types of entertainment, such as an animated series and a spinoff currently in development, video games, and even a critically acclaimed TV series, Ash Vs Evil Dead. The franchise’s great differentiator, however, is precisely its reinventions, which even took the protagonist on a medieval adventure with a fantasy twist in the third film. At first, it seems like a bad idea, but this horror saga has always known how to embrace the absurd with intelligence and style. When it comes to bloody, insane, and iconic horror, Evil Dead still reigns supreme.