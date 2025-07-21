I’m Still Waiting on a Sequel to These 10 Sci-fi Movies

Science-fiction movies, when done right, have a way of sucking the audience in and never letting go. The creative portrayals of distant universes or far-flung futures can range from captivating to haunting, and pretty much everything in between. Naturally, there are countless sci-fi stories that started out as a singular film before becoming a larger franchise. However, for every sci-fi series, there are twice as many standalone films that should have created a longer-running story. In other words, we’re still waiting on these sci-fi films to give us a sequel. However unlikely that may be, we’re not giving up hope.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We all remember how, sometimes, a film will tease a sequel that’ll never come. For example, we’re still waiting on that promised District 9 sequel. Other times, the creators didn’t need to tease or promise more because the community became so enthralled that they couldn’t do anything but hope for more stories in this world. Those are the films we’re here to talk about today.

1) The Fifth Element

The Fifth Element may have come out in the ’90s, but sci-fi fans still love this movie. It seamlessly blends sci-fi and action, adding a fair bit of humor into the mix. The story begins well in the past, when the human race was tasked with protecting a powerful weapon. Jumping forward 5,000 years, that weapon is needed, but there’s a catch (there’s always a catch). This throws our protagonists into a fair bit of chaos involving space adventures, tense shootouts, and the puzzle to end all puzzles.

It’s safe to say that The Fifth Element became an instant cult-classic. Starring Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Gary Oldman, Ian Holm, and Chris Tucker, the film had a lot of acting chops to back up the highly quirky adventure. Naturally, fans fell in love, and we’ve been hoping for a sequel ever since. Any adventure set in this universe would be welcomed with open arms.

Fifth Element is available to stream on Pluto TV.

2) Annihilation

Image courtesy of Skydance.

Annihilation is a sci-fi horror film loosely based on Jeff VanderMeer’s novel of the same name. The story follows a cellular biology professor (Natalie Portman) as she dives into a strange area known as the Shimmer. While the area may be quarantined, many expeditions have gone in, and only one has made it out. Now, Lena is determined to understand the mutations, as it’s her only hope to save her husband.

Since Annihilation is based on the novels, fans had reason to hope for a sequel here. There was more than one book, after all. Sadly, the movie did deviate a bit, so some might argue that it negated the need for the sequel novel. However, we would love to get more chances to explore this world and the characters. Annihilation stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac.

Annihilation is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Tank Girl

Image courtesy of United Artists.

It’s good to remember that not all post-apocalyptic stories have to be depressing all the time. Tank Girl combines post-apocalyptic events with sci-fi and chaos, all perfectly balanced. The story is based on Jamie Hewlett and Alan Martin’s graphic novel series, and follows the chaotic anti-hero known as Tank Girl. The story takes place in a world torn apart by evil corporations that control everything, including access to water.

Tank Girl begins in a little commune somewhere in Australia. However, the commune’s lives are torn apart when Water & Power send people to attack the commune. This kicks off a series of events that the corporation will regret, naturally. Tank Girl stars Lori Petty, Naomi Watts, Ice-T, and Malcolm McDowell. Sadly, Tank Girl is considered to be a financial flop, so while it’s unlikely we’ll see a sequel, we can always hope for a reboot or something similar.

Tank Girl is available to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

4) The Iron Giant

The Iron Giant is an unforgettable sci-fi adventure that was released during the late ’90s. This animated film inspired a younger audience to fall in love with sci-fi, while making many of us break out in tears in the process. The story is based on Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man/The Iron Giant and is set during the Cold War. It all begins when something strange crashes out in the woods; a little boy named Hogart Hughes goes to investigate, finding the gigantic Iron Giant.

This kicked off a series of events that most of us have never forgotten. It was a foundational film that didn’t do well at the box office, but became a cult classic. The Iron Giant stars Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr., Vin Diesel, James Gammon, Cloris Leachman, John Mahoney, Eli Marienthal, Christopher McDonald, and M. Emmet Walsh.

The Iron Giant is available to stream on YouTube TV.

5) Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Image courtesy of Touchstone Pictures.

In many ways, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is the perfect adaptation. That probably had something to do with how Douglas Adams, the author of the original novels, helped write the screenplay, though sadly, Adams passed away before filming could begin. Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is an absurdist and existential foray into space, telling a tale unlike any other. The film stars Martin Freeman, Sam Rockwell, Yasiin Bey, Zooey Deschanel, Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor, and several others.

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is based on Douglas Adams’ series. There are several novels in the series, and the film even teased The Restaurant at the End of the Universe, which many fans would give anything to see. It’s been 20 years and counting, so it’s probably best for us to refrain from holding our breath, but it could still happen.

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

6) Edge of Tomorrow

DAY 50

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over ten years since Edge of Tomorrow was first released. This sci-fi film had a little bit of everything, including action, drama, time travel (sort of), and military elements. The story is loosely based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s light novel, All You Need Is Kill. When it first released, Edge of Tomorrow did cause a bit of confusion, as people weren’t sure if that was the title or “Live, Die, Repeat,” based on that tagline being featured so prominently on posters. However, it’s since been a resounding success.

Starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, Edge of Tomorrow is a high-octane sci-fi adventure that doesn’t pull its punches. It tells of a world on the cusp of losing to an alien invasion, and it’s an enthralling adventure. It’s hard to blame fans for wanting to see more of this story. So far, we’ve only heard ideas of a potential, and nothing concrete, so the waiting will have to continue.

Edge of Tomorrow is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

7) Real Steel

It’s tempting to look at Real Steel and label it a typical action movie, but there’s a surprising depth to this film. It follows robotic boxers, sure, but there’s a surprising amount of heart in it. First released in 2011, Real Steel tells a story of the changing boxing industry, which is being taken over by robots. It’s an interesting take on how the future of technology can potentially affect any industry.

Real Steel has a star-studded cast, including Hugh Jackman, Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, and Kevin Durand. There have been talks about a sequel or even a streaming series, but we’re still eagerly waiting for any news.

Real Steel is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

8) What Happened to Monday

Image courtesy of Netflix.

What Happened to Monday is a Netflix original set in a dystopian future. It tells of a world that has a strict one-child policy. However, one family stared down those odds, with a grandfather raising his late daughter’s septuplets in secret. He named them accordingly, Monday through Friday. Each girl gets to take her turn spending time in the real world, as they all pretend to be one child. It’s complicated, but the system worked, for a time.

What Happened to Monday stars Noomi Rapace (as the seven daughters) and Willem Dafoe, with additional cast including Glenn Close and Marwan Kenzari. While there’s been no announcement of a sequel, there’s endless potential for exploitation in this world.

What Happened to Monday is available to stream on Netflix.

9) Inception

Inception blew the audience out of the water when it released in 2010. This sci-fi film was unlike any other, blending mind-bending dreamscapes with action and a daring heist. It quickly hit meme status online, and fans fell in love with it. The story follows a group of thieves who specialize in stealing information through dreams, and their biggest (non-optional) mission may have the highest stakes yet, but it could make their dreams come true.

It’s safe to say that fans will always welcome the idea of a sequel for Inception. 15 years later, and we still can’t get this world out of our heads. The film starred Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, Dileep Rao, and Michael Caine. As for what the sequel could cover, well, the possibilities are endless, aren’t they?

Inception is available to stream on HBO Max.

10) World War Z

Image courtesy of Plan B Entertainment.

World War Z is a sci-fi horror loosely based on Max Brooks’s novel of the same name. While the novel was more of a serialized format, telling different events of the world’s struggles during the zombie apocalypse, the film chose to follow one determined man and his quest to find a cure. It’s a case of the adaptation being vastly different from the novel, while still being quite successful.

The film stars Brad Pitt, with Mireille Enos, James Badge Dale, and Matthew Fox playing some of the supporting characters. Fans would love to see more of this story, or perhaps a version that more closely follows the novel. Whatever the creative team went with, fans would probably watch it.

World War Z is available to rent on Prime Video.