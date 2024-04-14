Real Steel 2 Gets Promising Update

In recent years, Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have collaborated on multiple projects together, including Free Guy and The Adam Project. Now, the duo is back with their most highly-anticipated film yet: Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie will also feature the long-awaited onscreen team-up between Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. However, this isn't the first time Jackman has worked with Levy. In 2011, Jackman starred in Real Steel alongside Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie before they were known for Marvel. The film was directed by Levy, who has previously talked about returning to the world of Real Steel. In fact, a Disney+ series was announced to be in development back in 2022, but there haven't been many updates since. This week, Levy spoke with ScreenRant at CinemaCon, and the director gave a hopeful answer when asked about a potential Real Steel 2.

"We always talk about Real Steel 2," Levy said. "Because the world won't let us forget, and I'm glad for that."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

While Real Steal 2 might be just a dream, the long-awaited Deadpool 3 is right around the corner. The film was helmed by Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the plot, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.