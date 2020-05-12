Scoob! Album Full Track List Revealed

✖

While the COVID-19 pandemic has slightly shifted its release strategy, fans of all ages are set to experience SCOOB! when it is released on Video on Demand later this week. In anticipation of the animated film's release, Atlantic Records has released the official tracklisting for its star-studded soundtrack. The tracklisting, which was first reported by Billboard, reveals that the soundtrack will feature artists such as Charlie Puth, Lennon Stella, Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown, and Rico Nasty. If that wasn't enough, there will even be a cover of the iconic Scooby-Doo theme song from Best Coast.

(Photo: Warner Music / Billboard)

SCOOB! stars Will Forte as Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy and two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon. The film also stars Jason Isaacs as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez as Velma; Zac Efron as Fred; Amanda Seyfried as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong as the Falcon Force’s Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman; Simon Cowell as himself; and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

SCOOB! is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature “Space Jam” and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Duck Dodgers, and is produced by Pam Coats and Allison Abbate. Serving as executive producers are Adam Sztykiel, Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Jesse Ehrman, Dan Povenmire, and Chris Columbus. The screenplay is by Adam Sztykiel and Jack C. Donaldson & Derek Elliott and Matt Lieberman, story by Matt Lieberman and Eyal Podell & Jonathon E. Stewart, based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera Productions. Cervone’s creative team includes editors Ryan Folsey and Vanara Taing, and composer Tom Holkenborg.

You can find the official description for SCOOB! below.

“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined."

What do you think of the soundtrack for SCOOB!? Are you excited to check out the upcoming film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

SCOOB! will be released on May 15th through Video On Demand.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.