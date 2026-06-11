Scott Eastwood is Under Fire in Tense First Clip For New War Movie, Lucky Strike [Exclusive]

Scott Eastwood has a great track record in war movies, and his latest military project, Lucky Strike, gives him another chance to return to the theater of war. Eastwood stars alongside Colin Hanks (who previously starred in HBO masterpiece Band of Brothers) as John Castle, a wounded soldier trapped behind enemy lines during World War II’s brutal Battle of the Bulge. The late 1944 battle took place in Belgium – specifically the Ardennes Forest – and was an important moment in the turning of the tide, with both sides taking heavy losses.

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To celebrate the release of the Lucky Strike, which has set a theatrical release in the United States on June 26, 2026, we’ve teamed up with Roadside Attractions and

Saban Films to present an exclusive clip, as Eastwood’s men are ambushed:

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What You Need to Know About Lucky Strike

Lucky Strike is directed by Rod Lurie, who previously worked with Eastwood on the excellent The Outpost, which was praised for its depictions of battle and soldiers. That should come as no surprise, as Lurie was himself a soldier before becoming a film critic and finally a filmmaker. His body of work also proves him particularly adept with incredibly tense stories, as he handled the 2011 remake of Straw Dogs and Netflix’s Damnation.

In a parallel to the wider tale of the battle, Castle is left isolated when his entire squad is killed and he’s trapped behind enemy lines thanks to the advancing German forces. The movie promises to be another tense portrait of war and resilience, which should be an immediate addition to the watchlist of all war movie fans. Alongside Eastwood and Hanks (who plays his commanding officer), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Taylor John Smith play lead roles.

Lucky Strike is Perfect for Band of Brothers Fans

The link to Band of Brothers isn’t just in Colin Hanks’ casting in Lucky Strike: the film tells the same story as two of the best episodes of that series: “Bastogne” and “The Breaking Point”, which were both devastating and exhilarating portraits of war. Lucky Strike cuts the same balance, telling a true soldier’s story set against one of the most harrowing tales of World War 2. Castle’s predicament and the desperation felt in our exclusive clip perfectly capture the Ardennes Offensive, which saw the Germans surprise the Allied forces and effectively surround them. The full trailer for Lucky Strike reveals more of that feel:

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