The Oscars Are Doing a Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Watch Party

Around a decade ago, the world of comic book movies got a one-of-a-kind update, with the release of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel has become a bonafide cult classic, with the help of a hilarious all-star cast and the creativity of director Edgar Wright. While the film's official ten-year anniversary isn't until August, it looks like some of the film's cast and crew are reuniting for an awesome occasion. The Academy's official Twitter account recently announced that Wright, O'Malley, co-writer Michael Bacall, and actors Brandon Routh, Aubrey Plaza, Mark Webber, and Ellen Wong will be participating in a watch part of the film. The watch party will take place on Wednesday, May 20th, at 8/7c.

As some of Scott Pilgrim's cast members have recently teased to ComicBook.com, hopes for a reunion among the film's cast and crew have been in the works for some time, albeit slightly complicated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't know. Again, who knows now because everything's up in the air. If we have movie theaters to go back to, we'll see," Alison Pill, who played Kim Pine in the film, explained to ComicBook.com. "But I know we were trying to get everybody together for the anniversary, because it would be fun to see everyone. That's a good group of people."

And Michael Cera - who starred as the film's titular character - also told us that he'd love to reunite with the film's ensemble cast in any capacity.

"For me, that 'well' would just mean being around that group again," Cera recently explained to ComicBook.com. "It was such a great group. Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot."

"Bill Pope, who's the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon," Cera added. "It really felt like an extended family. It's 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.