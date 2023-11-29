Scrapped Captain Marvel Costume Design for The Marvels Revealed

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park is always giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the MCU's costume creation process, and his latest revel involves the Boss of Space herself Captain Marvel. Park took to Instagram to reveal an alternate version of the approved costume design for Carol, which included a sash at one point, but Park also revealed a completely different costume that looked to blend her looks from the original film and Endgame into one suit. Park reveals that costume made it pretty far into pre-prediction, and you can check out all of the costumes below.

For the alternate costume, the design features more red towards the top and goes for blue boots instead of red ones, hemming closer to the Endgame suit in that regard. It also features a sash design that is a natural evolution from the Endgame suit, but then features lines in the suit similar to the ones in the original suit. It feels like a combination of both film suits, but as Park explains, Marvel wanted to loosen things up a bit with the design this time around so they changed things up.

On Instagram Park wrote, "This design went pretty far along in preproduction until it was decided to go with the look from my previous post. This is a 3D model I sculpted of the design to figure out all the elements since it would've been made for real on Brie Larson. I had a lot of fun with this!"

That led to the design seen in The Marvels, but there were still some decisions to make. Initially, Park included the belt and sash in the costume (which was all blue with gold accents). Park says the sash was always a back-and-forth talking point, but was ultimately sidelined in the final approved version of the costume. This is only the suit Carol starts off with mind you, as she does get a very different look later in the film.

On Instagram Park wrote, "Here's the approved concept/costume design for CAPTAIN MARVEL I got to do for THE MARVELS! I initially did versions that were still quite the more militaristic armored look from her previous looks. This was a shift in direction to relax her look all while still maintaining the icon. And the sash was always a back & forth talking point. So the the 3rd image is the approved approved one."

It's always interesting to see how costumes evolve and change throughout the production process. There isn't a bad suit in the mix so far, but I personally like the way they went with Carol's initial costume in the film. That said, I will forever be partial to the sash from Carol's Ms. Marvel days. To me it's one of the most recognizable aspects of her costume in the comics, so it's always a little disappointing to see that element of the suit left on the cutting room floor in the films. You can find the official description for The Marvels below.

"Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau."

The Marvels is directed by Mia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Marvels is in theaters now.

