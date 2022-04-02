Scarlet Witch: Marvel’s Andy Park Shares Alternate Costume Designs for Elizabeth Olsen’s Hero

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally hitting theaters next month, and Marvel fans are eager to see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role as well as Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. This will mark Olsen’s first appearance as the character since WandaVision was released on Disney+ last year. During the Emmy-winning series, Olsen’s character officially became the Scarlet Witch and received an epic new costume. This week, Marvel artist Andy Park took to Instagram to show off some concept art that reveals alternate looks at the MCU’s Scarlet Witch costume.

“Before I designed this look for Wanda Maximoff as the SCARLET WITCH I did a bunch of alternate versions for the director & producers of MARVEL STUDIOS to choose from. I think they picked the right one 😉,” Park wrote. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Park began his career as a comic book artist for Extreme Studios, which is a division of Image Comics. He joined the Visual Development team at Marvel Studios in 2010 and has served as the concept illustrator for the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His list of credits includes The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye. He was also the Visual Development Supervisor on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, WandaVision, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

As for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel released a new trailer for the upcoming film in February, and the new footage caused quite a stir on social media. Not only did the trailer feature some big moments for both Doctor Strange and Wanda, but the biggest surprise was a mysterious voice that sounded an awful lot like Patrick Stewart. While Stewart played coy when asked about being in the movie, it’s hard to believe that voice belonged to anyone else.

Originally, the movie was going to be helmed by the first Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, but he left the project during the development stage. Citing “creative differences,” Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill exited the Marvel sequel and re-teamed for The Black Phone. The project went to Spider-Man director, Sam Raimi.

“Sam Raimi is lovely and I got to learn a lot from him. It was odd going from WandaVision and bringing this character to a different film that felt more based in Marvel films. I felt like I was putting on old shoes,” Olsen previously shared.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on May 6th.