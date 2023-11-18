Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel's MCU Future After The Marvels

The Marvels arrived in theaters last weekend, bringing the latest chapter within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Captain Marvel sequel provided a lot regarding Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), showing a whole new side of her tenacity and personality. A third Captain Marvel film has yet to be announced, but with two Avengers films on the horizon and countless other movies and Disney+ shows in the works, Larson confirmed that Carol Danvers' next franchise appearance is in the works. While she couldn't reveal any details, Larson told Entertainment Tonight that "there is definitely something" for Carol even beyond the events of The Marvels.

"I don't want Marvel to come for me, but there is something," Larson explained. "There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to so."

Larson also spoke about revealing so many facets of Carol's personality in The Marvels, and how exciting that was for her.

"I think there is still so much inside of Carol," Larson revealed. "I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her."

"I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit, and not need to feel like all the responsibility was on her," Larson continued. "So I think that there is just so much more to go... She is just a great character to continue to grow with. It's like, as I am growing she is growing."

How Long Is The Marvels' Runtime?

The Marvels has the shortest runtime yet in the MCU, with the film clocking in at 1 hour and 45 minutes. For frame of reference, the title of shortest film in the franchise was previously held by both Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk, with a total of 1 hour and 52 minutes. Even then, director Nia DaCosta has hinted that the film will deliver on a lot of elements.

"I really wanted it to be under two hours," DaCosta explained in a recent interview. "I always think about the runtime actually, when I go into a film. I just feel like there's no need to have it long if you don't need to, because 1 hour 45 minutes is pretty average for a movie, so we were all really excited, I just think you do what's right for the movie. I didn't even know about this runtime thing until I think it was reported on. You have to do what's right for the movie."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.