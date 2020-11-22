WandaVision: Marvel’s Andy Park Shares Scarlet Witch Concept Art in Honor of Disney+ Series

We are less than two months away from WandaVision premiering on Disney+! The highly-anticipated series will star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, and Bettany previously teased that the show is going to be "bonkers." The actor revealed to IMDb, "It's beautifully written ... and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean, it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer ... they'll get much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like." In honor of the upcoming show, Marvel concept artist Andy Park has been sharing some of his best Scarlet Witch creations.

Park began his career as a comic book artist for Extreme Studios, which is a division of Image Comics. He joined the Visual Development team at Marvel Studios in 2010 and has served as the concept illustrator for the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His list of credits include The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Avengers: Endgame. He was also the visual development supervisor on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, and the upcoming Black Widow as well as WandaVision.

You can check out some of Park's "Wanda Through the Years" art posts below...