Scream Reunion Reveals Why Neve Campbell Returned for Newest Sequel

It's been more than a decade since the fourth installment of the Scream franchise was released in theaters, and fans are excited about the future as a fifth film is finally in the works. The cast and crew of Scream 5 are currently on set bringing the next chapter of the story to life, and among them is Neve Campbell, who has starred in each and every Scream film as Sidney Prescott. Initially, when Scream 5 was first announced, Campbell has hesitant to join the production, but the idea and the filmmakers eventually won her over.

Scream 5 will be the first film in the franchise that won't be directed by horror icon Wes Craven, who died back in 2015. Stepping in is filmmaking duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who recently directed the hit thriller Ready or Not. During a recent Scream reunion video call, which benefited charity, Campbell explained to her fellow franchise co-stars why she decided to return for the fifth movie.

"I had been really apprehensive about doing one of these films without Wes,” said Campbell. “The directors actually sent me a letter when the offer was sent and said the reason they are directors is because of Wes. So they’re even so honoured to even be asked to make this film, and that they’re such huge fans of him and the films themselves, and of the cast, and that they really wanted to honour his voice, which I really, really believe they did."

"I've watched Ready or Not, which I thought was so good, so I thought, 'They could do this,'" she added.

The directing duo claims that Scream was a major reason they got into filmmaking, which makes sense when you watch Ready or Not. The horrific, yet self-aware and upbeat tone of the film is exactly what Craven found with Scream. It's obvious that one had a serious effect on the other.

Campbell isn't the only familiar face returning for Scream 5. Both David Arquette and Courteney Cox will be reprising their roles in the new film, ensuring that all three characters that have appeared in every Scream movie continue that same trend moving forward. Also returning is Marley Shelton, whose Deputy Judy Hicks first appeared in Scream 4.

Scream 5 is set to arrive in theaters on January 14, 2022.