Scream 5 Officially Adds Neve Campbell

The original Scream cemented star Neve Campbell as a powerhouse in the horror genre, with the actress officially confirmed to return for the upcoming sequel, as revealed by Bloody Disgusting. Plot details have been kept under wraps about the new film, though former stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox have both been confirmed for the new film, with all three having starred in the original four films. The trio will be joined in the upcoming film by newcomers Jack Quaid (The Boys), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), and Jenna Ortega (You). The new Scream will be helmed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

While Campbell might be the last original star to officially sign on for the project, she was one of the first to voice her support for the endeavor. What made the upcoming film such a mixed bag of emotions for fans as well as the stars is that it will be the first film in the series to not be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.

"I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors of the new one," Campbell shared with The Hollywood Reporter this past May. "They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes’ vision. It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful."

She continued, "I had really thought that the only way I’d step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honor him. So, we’ll see. We’re just in the beginning phases of negotiations, and we’ll have to see where it goes with COVID and everything. There are a lot of things up in the air such as when we’ll actually get to make the movie and how we can even reenter this business at the moment."

Following the announcement of the new film, fans didn't know if it would be a continuation of the previous narrative or a reimagining of the concept, with news of Arquette's initial addition confirming the film would continue the adventures of the previous films, with Campbell's casting seeming like an inevitability.

