Scream 7 Director Confirms New Sequel Will Finally Reveal a Big Character Detail

The original Scream was and remains a masterpiece, and while director Wes Craven deserves a lot of credit for that, screenwriter Kevin Williamson arguably deserves just as much, if not more. Williamson, like Craven, returned for the nearly-as-good Scream 2. He sat out Scream 3 but returned for Scream 4. And now, after two films under the guidance of Tyler Gillet and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin AKA Radio Silence, Williamson is returning to the franchise he created with Scream 7. But not as screenwriter this time (it is being penned by the fifth and sixth installments’ Guy Busick), but rather as director.

Thus far the only thing that is known for certain about Scream 7 is that it will feature many of the franchise’s legacy characters returning. This includes many dead characters. But one character who is alive, well, and returning is Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, and Williamson has shed some light on how we’re actually going to see some of her homelife this time.

Williamson first told Collider how much Sidney Prescott means to him, and how Campbell herself was integral in getting him to return to the franchise after feeling hesitance to touch Ghostface again after the passing of Craven. He then elaborated on the quality time we get to spend with Sidney in this newest, saying: “What I love about this movie is that we get to go home with her and see who she is today, and how she’s raising her children, and what kind of person lives through everything she’s lived through, and still manages to wake up and get out of bed and be a mother, and to be a business owner, and to be all of these things. What does she do when Ghostface comes calling? It’s just another way to tell the story.”

We’ve only received hints of Sid’s homelife throughout the franchise’s history, most notably in Radio Silence’s 2022 reboot, where we see her going for a walk with her baby in a stroller. In that scene we also learned she was married to a man named Mark, who we all figured was Patrick Dempsey’s Detective Mark Kincaid from Scream 3. It turns out he’s a new character named Mark Evans, played by Joel McHale.

Williamson also elaborated on how it’s been difficult making this film good enough to live up to the legacy established by six (mostly) successful films. In his words, “It’s really hard. It’s Scream 7. Let’s not fool ourselves. How do you do that? It’s a challenge. You want the audience to be scared, and you want them to have a good time, but Scream is a lot more than that. It’s comedic, it’s dramatic, it’s emotional, and it’s scary, but it’s hard to keep all that alive. You just work really hard to try to keep it fresh and to keep the turns and twists coming.”

Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27, 2026. Are you excited for this newest installment? Let us know in the comments.