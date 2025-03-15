Even Scott Foley Doesn’t Understand How Roman is Returning for Scream 7

Kevin Williamson’s impending Scream 7 just keeps shaping up to be a bigger and bigger mystery. Merging legacy cast members (Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown) and new cast members (e.g. Ethan Embry, Mark Consuelos, Joel McHale, and Mckenna Grace) is nothing new for the franchise. Heck, even bringing back deceased characters isn’t new, as was the case with Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis in Scream (2022) and Scream VI. But what is new is the cloud of uncertainty that appears to be looming over everyone’s heads, including Scott Foley, who, along with Matthew Lillard and David Arquette, is pulling an Ulrich and coming back as the deceased Scream 3 villain Roman Bridger.

Foley sat down with Good Morning America (via Entertainment Weekly) to discuss his role in Will Trent. But that’s not all they talked about, as his imminent return to the Ghostface saga also came up.

What Did Scott Foley Say About Scream 7?

Perhaps it’s just an actor being cagey about a big forthcoming project, as is the nature of the business, but Foley really doesn’t seem to be at all sure about what he’ll be doing in the newest Scream flick. When asked about the project, he said “I don’t know how it works out. Spoiler alert! Twenty-five years ago I was the killer in Scream 3 and he was brutally taken to town and killed. And now I’m back in Scream 7 and I’m not sure how it’s going to work.”

Logistics aside, how does Foley feel about being brought back into the knife-wielding fold? According to him, reuniting with his Scream 3 co-stars was “the best.” He added, “It’s so much fun and I got to see Neve again and David Arquette again. And Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first one and put me in … I was in Dawson’s Creek, which was the first TV show he did years ago – he’s directing this one. And we had so much fun being on set. It was just great being around people you love and know.”

There are a few takeaways here. One is that he’s finally getting to work with Kevin Williamson on a Scream movie. When Scream 3 rolled around, Williamson was busy with other projects, including directing his first film, Teaching Mrs. Tingle (Scream 7 is his second film in the director’s seat after a 27-year gap).

A bigger takeaway is that it sounds as though Foley has already completed filming on Scream 7. He refers to working with Campbell and Arquette in the past tense. The third takeaway is that he saw Arquette on set, so perhaps they shot their scene or scenes simultaneously. Yet, even still, he isn’t sure how his role (which he’s said is brief) will factor into the final product as a whole.

Just what will Scream 7 look like? At this point it’s anyone’s guess, including, apparently, some of the stars. Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27, 2026.