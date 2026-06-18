Scream 7 Star Confirms He Replaced Original Franchise Actor at the Last Second (And A Wild Prop to Proved It)

Earlier this year, the Scream franchise went back to its roots in more ways than one. Though controversy around the development of the seventh movie saw multiple actors drop out of the series, plus a director leave, the film that arrived brought back not only Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, but also put Kevin Williamson in the director’s chair. There was one piece of Scream 7, though, that still has fans fully confused: the casting of Joel McHale in the role of Sidney’s husband, Mark.

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Though there’s nothing wrong with McHale himself, the series has already implied that Sidney Prescott had actually married and had kids with Patrick Dempsey’s Mark Kincaid after the events of Scream 3. It brought up some wild revelations, seemingly implying that Sidney was married to a SECOND Mark. Speaking on the Inside Of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, McHale confirmed that the original plan was to bring back Patrick Dempsey in the role, but that he quickly replaced…VERY quickly.

Scream 7’s Big Canon Disruption Confirmed by Joel McHale

McHale confirmed that production on Scream 7 has already begun when his agent got the call, and he was offered the role of Neve Campbell’s husband in the film. Though he was thrilled to get the call, McHale revealed that he got offered the part and needed to be on the set “the next day, it was something like that.” The Community star made sure to note that he was just excited to be in a new Scream movie, comparing the experience to winning an auction that offered a role in the film.

“The part was uh…Patrick Dempsey played the husband in the last one, and he was supposed to play this one,” McHale confirmed. “I don’t know how it went down. I don’t know if he had, I think his schedule or it was money. Patrick, please forgive me if I’m f–king this up, but I get there, and his nameplate is on my chair…. I tried to keep it. They wouldn’t let me.”

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There was yet another element that reminded McHale that he wasn’t the original star lined up for the role of Mark, revealing that the costume team brought him his character’s watch, a TAG Heuer brand piece that he guessed was a $30,000 watch. The TAG Heuer was apparently meant for Dempsey because he has a deal with the brand, and even though he was no longer part of the film, they already had it. For McHale, though, it made no sense why a small town police officer (even as the chief of police) would have a watch that costs five figures.

“I was like, what’s the backstory on the $30,000 watch that this cop has?” McHale added, noting he made up a story that the sales of Sidney’s book lead to her buying Mark an expensive watch. As fans may recall, Sidney’s book play a big part in the larger twists of Scream 7, so it’s a backstory that fits.

What does not fit, however, is anything that happens with the Mark character in Scream 7 if we’re to assume the original plan was for Patrick Dempsey to return to the role. It’s one thing for Mark to be the chief of police in the small town that he and Sidney live in (it would make sense given his trajectory as a former LAPD cop), but the character not only disappears from the plot completely, but also survives one of the most brutal Ghostface attacks in the franchise’s history.

It’s worth considering, though, that maybe the things that make no sense about Mark’s presence in Scream 7 were a result of the quick exchange of Patrick Dempsey for Joel McHale, which almost certainly forced major creative changes. Though McHale replacing Dempsey put a major dent in the larger canon of the Scream franchise, the comedian clearly had a good time. Even better, he survived and can almost certainly return for the inevitable Scream 8.