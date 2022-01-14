Scream Sequel Directors' New Film Reunion Is a High School-Set Horror Movie

✖

With production on the upcoming Scream having recently wrapped, filmmaking team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella have set their sights on a new project, with Deadline detailing that the trio will be moving forward with the new film Reunion. The filmmakers, collectively known as "Radio Silence," have been helming horror projects for a number of years, including various shorts, a segment in V/H/S, and Devil's Due, with their breakout project arriving last year, the horror-comedy Ready or Not. Following that film's successful blend of humor and horror, the team was tapped to bring the new Scream to life, which is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

The outlet describes the new film as being the "horrific experience of high school reunions is taken to a new extreme when a group of uninspired old friends become the only hope for survival against an unwelcome shape-shifting creature."

Radio Silence will produce and direct the script from Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy.

The upcoming Scream marks an exception for the filmmakers, as they have previously expressed how much they enjoy crafting original ideas for films.

"I think a lot of what excites us and keeps us motivated creatively is when we feel like we are not only mentally part of telling a story that feels a little bit different, but that in the telling of it we're going to get to have a different experience," Gillett shared with ComicBook.com last year. "We're going to engage characters we haven't really seen before, a dynamic that we haven't really seen before. I think, speaking specifically to the lineage of all the work that we've made, I think the thing for us that we love the most is what allows us to do this crazy tonal dance and really pull the rug out from under the audience. Telling stories that essentially are about normal people, right? People that we recognize, people that we see ourselves in and then putting them in just totally bat-sh-t crazy situations or circumstances that they have to fight their way out of or fight their way through."

He added, "It feels like in the movies that exist in the franchises that we love also tend to do that. They, instead of steering towards the superficial spectacle stuff, they actually look inward and they're more about the characters and those emotional stories and I think that's where we grow most of our ideas from. That's how we like to start."

Stay tuned for details on Reunion. The new Scream lands in theaters on January 14, 2022.

