LEGO Movie Writers and Ready Or Not Directors Are Teaming Up For a Horror Comedy

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the filmmakers behind The LEGO Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, are teaming up with horror auteurs Radio Silence for an upcoming horror-comedy, according to a story at The Hollywood Reporter. Radio Silence is a filmmaking trio made up of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, and the as-yet-untitled upcoming release will be directed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett. Radio Silence was behind this year’s sleeper hit Ready Or Not, which starred Samara Weaving alongside (among others) Shazam! actor Adam Brody and Wynonna Earp lead Melanie Scrofano. The article says that the pitch was “Good Boys meets The Revenant.”

Good Boys, which was released earlier this year from Universal, was a raunchy comedy that centered on a trio of kids who have to go on an adventure to retrieve a drone they lost trying to spy on girls next door. The Revenant, which came out in 2015, was a survival drama in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s character was mauled by a bear.

The THR story describes the film as “unique bear-driven horror comedy — with heart.” Whether it will be more comedy or just the same as a the satirical and absurdist elements of Ready or Not is anybody’s guess, but certainly while they wanted to step into the comedy of that film, staying true to the movie’s serious premise was a concern.

“Our take from day one is that we don’t want this to be goofy; we don’t want it to be silly,” Bettinelli-Olpin recently told ComicBook.com. “We toe the line a little bit when we get close to some campy stuff with Helene and we were very aware of that….At the end of the day, it all came down to just grounding the characters and making sure it all felt very real and very lived in and very natural and, in the shooting and in the edit, we spent a lot of time walking that line. I know we cut out a lot of jokes. There were more jokey things that were in the script that we ended up cutting because we just all agreed they felt like a reach and they ruined the tone in a weird way because we felt like the humor had to always come from the characters in the situation. As soon as it started to feel like we were trying for a joke, the jokes fell flat. It was a real process for us to maintain it, but I think we all knew exactly what we wanted from the get-go and it was just really sticking to what we’ve found to be the right tone. At the end of the day it just comes down to taste.”

There are no firm details on a production or release date for the bear movie yet. Keep your eyes onComicBook.com for more details as they become available.