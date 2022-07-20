Scrooge: A Christmas Carol First Look Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the first glimpse at Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, an animated rendition of the classic Charles Dickens holiday story. Fast and Furious star Luke Evans leads the project as Ebenezer Scrooge, a disgruntled old man who has his Christmas spirit reinvigorated after a supernatural visit from different versions of himself. Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) joins the ranks as Past, while Cannes Film Festival Trophée Chopard recipient Jessie Buckley (The Woman in White) will play Isabel Fezziwig. Johnny Flynn (Stardust) and Sir Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) round out the support cast as Bob Cratchit and Jacob Marley, respectively.

This December, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol comes to life featuring the voice talents of Luke Evans (as Scrooge), Olivia Colman (as Past), Jessie Buckley (as Isabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (as Bob Cratchit), Jonathan Pryce (as Jacob Marley), and many others — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/o5nHheZ56i — Netflix (@netflix) July 20, 2022

The upcoming film will be directed by Stephen Donnelly, who is helming just his second ever production. Donnelly previously directed 2016's Monster High: Welcome to Monster High, and has served in the art department as both a designer and a director for the television series Lost in Oz.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is the latest of numerous iterations of the famous Christmas story. The text was first conceived as a novella by Charles Dickens in 1843 and began leaping into visual adaptations by the 20th century. Beyond feature films, A Christmas Carol also had countless public readings and radio adaptations to boot. As of 2016, it is said that there are 135 total versions of A Christmas Carol. Some of the most notable adaptations of the story come from the house of mouse, as Disney's A Christmas Carol brought the talents of leading man Jim Carrey and famed director Robert Zemeckis together.

"This role was a dream come true. Playing Scrooge was challenging in every possible way and I had to use everything I had to make this character work, but it was a wonderful, wonderful challenge," Carrey said of playing Ebenezer Scrooge in 2010. "It's something I will never forget because it was a fantastic experience. You find yourself standing in the middle of an empty warehouse wearing a ridiculous motion capture suit with balls all over it. You're wearing a hat with pincers attached to it, with cameras pointing right into your face and you have to act as hard as you've acted before. You have to create a whole new world in your head – and you have to make it believable for the audience. It was a great challenge for me. I couldn't be more proud of this movie."

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is expected to begin streaming on Netflix this December.