Se7en 4K Blu-ray Collectors Edition Pre-Order Deal: Here's What's In The Box

David Fincher's 1995 film Seven (Se7en) starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman is one of those films that really stays with you. It features a twist ending for the ages, so the fact that the theme of the 4K UHD Blu-ray Special Edition is "what's in the box?" should be no surprise. Don't worry – you'll definitely want to know the answer to that question this time around.

Actually, you have two options when it comes to the Seven 4K Blu-ray – the Special Edition and an Ultimate Collector's Edition. The aforementioned Special Edition is fully loaded with the film on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, a Steelbook case, a John Doe 38-Page Booklet, Frosted Pine LITTLE TREES Brand Air Freshener, 7x Deadly Sin Comic Books, 7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards, Double-Sided A3 Poster, Help Me Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card, Investigation Chalkboard Art Card and Numbered Sticker of Authenticity. The whole thing is wrapped up in the deluxe "what's in the box?" packaging. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $134.84 (10% off) with a release date set for May 3rd. This set is a limited edition, so reserve one while you can.

The Seven 4K Blu-ray Collector's Edition is a slightly more affordable option that includes Includes the film on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, a Steelbook with a Slipcase, John Doe 38-Page Booklet, 7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards, Double-Sided A3 Poster, Help Me Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card & Investigation Chalkboard Art Card. You can pre-order it here on Amazon for $80 (10% off) with the same may 3rd release date.

Synopsis: "Two cops (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) track a brilliant and elusive killer who orchestrates a string of horrific murders, each kill targeting a practitioner of one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Gwyneth Paltrow also stars in this acclaimed thriller set in a dour, drizzly city sick with pain and blight. David Fincher (Fight Club, Zodiac, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) guides the action – physical, mental and spiritual – with a sure understanding of what terrifies us, right up to a stunning denouement that will rip the scar tissue off the most hardened soul."