David Lynch's Dune 4K Blu-ray Release Is Cheaper Than Ever

Denis Villeneuve has found success with his ongoing Dune series, with Dune: Part Two set to hit theaters on March 1st, 2024. However, bringing Frank Herbert's beloved sci-fi novel Dune to the big screen has been challenge to say the least. Alejandro Jodorowsky tried and failed bring his vision for the book to life in 1970s. David Lynch succeeded in getting his film released in 1984, but it failed to resonate with audiences and critics at the time. Lynch went so far as to disown the final film, though it has developed a cult following over time.

If you happen to be a member of that cult, you will be interested to know that Arrow Video's special edtion version of Dune in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is on sale here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $20.32, which is 59% off list and an all-time low.. A full breakdown of the features can be found below.

4K restoration from the original camera negative

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon

Brand new audio commentary by Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast

Impressions of Dune, a 2003 documentary on the making of the film, featuring interviews with star Kyle MacLachlan, producer Raffaella de Laurentiis, cinematographer Freddie Francis, editor Antony Gibbs and many others

Designing Dune, a 2005 featurette looking back at the work of production designer Anthony Masters

Dune FX, a 2005 featurette exploring the special effects in the film

Dune Models & Miniatures, a 2005 featurette focusing on the model effects in the film

Dune Costumes, a 2005 featurette looking at the elaborate costume designs seen in the film

Eleven deleted scenes from the film, with a 2005 introduction by Raffaella de Laurentiis

Destination Dune, a 1983 featurette originally produced to promote the film at conventions and publicity events

Theatrical trailers and TV spots

Extensive image galleries, including original production design sketches

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dániel Taylor

What Can We Expect From Dune: Part Two?

"For me, this film is much better than Part One," Villeneuve shared during a South Korean press conference. "There's something more alive in it. There's a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn't reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I'm not saying the film is perfect, but I'm much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers."

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The upcoming sequel stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as "Beast" Rabban, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen. Newcomers to the franchise include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.