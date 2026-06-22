Sea of Thieves Movie Just Confirmed With a Marvel Favorite Bringing It to Life

Video game movies were once the black sheep of Hollywood; even if the film adaptations made money, they came with the dark mark of being reviled critically and (even worse) being hated by the community that played the games. Now, things are different. Even the films that get a mixed critical reception are major hits, and even video games that have become television shows are winning Emmys and becoming the biggest on their respective platforms. The dynamic is shifting, and the stigma is starting to go away, which is why Xbox is gearing up to start bringing some of its franchises back to the big screen.

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Though a Gears of War movie is already in the works at Netflix, and A Minecraft Movie quickly became a cultural phenomenon when it premiered last year, there are even more tricks up their sleeve. In a new report on Entertainment Weekly, the outlet brings word from the horse’s mouth that a live-action Sea of Thieves movie is officially happening. Even better, Microsoft has paired it with a Marvel favorite, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s Destin Daniel Cretton set to produce the film.

Live-Action Sea of Thieves Movie Confirmed

Image courtesy of Rare Ltd. and Xbox Games

Cretton’s involvement is one key piece of the puzzle in bringing Sea of Thieves to life, but the biggest problem to solve will be how they can even adapt the open-world adventure game into a feature film at all. Unlike games like Halo or Gears of War, there’s no traditional linear narrative in Sea of Thieves; instead, the film is all about player choice.

An open-ended world like this can go south when it comes to adaptation, like 2000’s Dungeons & Dragons, or with the right team involved, the formula can be cracked completely and brought to life with ease, like 2023’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. For Sea of Thieves, this is a feature, not a bug, in terms of bringing the series to life as a movie.

“The main character of a Sea of Thieves game is actually the player and the community,” Matt Booty, the Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer at Xbox, revealed. “So if you sit down to think about Sea of Thieves, it’s not, Who are the main characters? What’s the plot? It’s a super social game, but there’s a tone to Sea of Thieves. It’s built on a very cooperative community, so you can start to sense what that’s going to be like.”

There is another potential problem that a Sea of Thieves movie will undoubtedly face, though, one that it’s uniquely positioned to experience. For as much heat as video game movies get in the industry, there’s another subgenre that carries just as much baggage: Pirate movies. Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean movies may have fans convinced that these specific kinds of films are beloved, but the truth is there’s just as much stigma over pirate movies.

Across the history of Hollywood, pirate movies may have once been a dependable idea for the studios but that changed completely in the 1980s and 90s. The most notorious example is Renny Harlin’s 1995 film Cutthroat Island, a notorious flop that reportedly lost as much as $147 million, with another being Roman Polanski’s Pirates, a $40 million movie that only made $6 million globally.

The good news for a Sea of Thieves movie, though, is twofold. First, the planned film will arrive with a built-in fan base already devoted to the premise and the franchise. A Minecraft Movie already proved that a film could be made from a movie with no real narrative and based on being a game that friends played together. Second, there’s a slew of content from the game itself to bring to life, with twenty seasons worth of updates as of this writing.

It’s also worth noting that today’s confirmation of a Sea of Thieves movie is just the first step in what will no doubt become a very long line of development. Currently, no writer is attached to pen the script and no director is attached to bring it to life. As a result, it may well be years from now before we even get an update on where the film is progressing, but the good news is that it’s happening at all and the team isn’t rushing to get it off the ground unless they can do it right.