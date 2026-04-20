Sea of Thieves Finally Has a Rival Pirate Game

Following the disappointing launch of Skull and Bones, Sea of Thieves has been the uncontested pirate game success of recent years. However, fans have been eagerly anticipating the competition between Sea of Thieves and the newly announced Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake, possibly putting the best seafaring games ever made against each other. However, while this battle stirs, a new challenger has stolen the wind from Sea of Thieves‘ sails as perhaps its greatest rival yet.

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As the concerns around AC: Black Flag Resynced grow, Sea of Thieves remains an consistently fun pirate adventure for players to embark upon with their friends. This game has evolved across 19 Seasons, adding crossovers and new features to fully flesh out a naval experience both with and against other players. However, the systems of this game have always been fairly straightforward, with other pirate games offering extra depth for an exciting and fresh approach.

Windrose Mixes Sea Of Thieves Pirate Gameplay With Survival Mechanics From Other Big Hits

Courtesy of Kraken Express

Windrose is the latest pirate game in circulation, but its sudden popularity is due to a surprising level of polish despite its Early Access status. Developed by Kraken Express, Windrose is a survival adventure title, where traveling around the high seas with friends requires living off the land just as much as it is pillaging from other vessels out in open waters. Through this game, you can craft pirate coves for you and your crew, before jumping on a ship together to raid and fight in explosive battles along free oceans.

As a captain of your own ship, your adventure has grounded weight as you fight pirate clans, royal empires, and other dark forces that take a supernatural turn. The Age of Piracy within Windrose consists of gameplay on the shores of various landscapes and within naval expeditions you and your friends set out on. Every land you visit has procedurally generated biomes, adding a layer of unpredictability to exploration and survival. At the same time, naval fights are explosive and creative, as you can fully customize your ship to suit your play style.

From investing in multiple cannons for extra firepower to rigging your ship with more sails for extra speed, the levels of ship building in Windrose is far more than what Sea of Thieves sometimes offers. That being said, Windrose has a lot more in common with survival games like Grounded or Valheim in some aspects, as the biomes you visit on land are full of materials to collect for your crew’s ongoing success. Fixing your ship from deadly battles requires tools from the land, as you establish bases in different areas to produce and harvest exactly what you need.

Early Access Already Shows Lots Of Promise Through Existing Systems

Courtesy of Windrose Crew

The survival mechanics of Windrose reflect inspirations from games like Palworld, which makes sense considering that Pocketpair’s publishing team is supporting Windrose. This also speaks to the refinement of the survival systems in Windrose already, with a lot of depth in the crafting players can do. In some cases, players might find themselves lost in the base building portions of Windrose without ever needing to engage with traditional piracy. Landscapes have tons of variety through their random generation, which includes plenty of secrets for crews to discover.

For example, an island you decide to build your base on could have a dungeon or point of interest that contains some secret treasure exclusive to the landscape. This game has over 100 hand-crafted dungeons, with few of them being alike in any way. This adds to the adventure behind Windrose‘s pirate gameplay, as your crew goes out in search of great hidden treasures guarded by unlikely foes. As your crew gains wealth, you can even trade the treasures you find with rival factions, gaining rare materials that accelerate your survival.

Deep Combat & Base Building Features Offer An Exciting Sea-Faring Experience

Courtesy of Windrose Crew

The combat of Windrose also has surprising complexity for a survival game, outdoing Sea of Thieves‘ very straightforward approach to conflict. Almost mimicking a Souls-like experience, Windrose allows you to shape your character’s combat style through various loadouts and builds. Unique armor sets provide different benefits, helping you go up against a variety of tough bosses who guard the game’s greatest treasures.

An arsenal of melee weapons and ranged firearms also help to diversify Windrose‘s combat, alongside dodging and rolling mechanics that would feel right at home in a title like Elden Ring. The flexibility of combat freedoms in this game extends to how bases can be constructed too, as there are few limits to how you can design your crew’s home. Almost every innovation within the survival game genre is present in Windrose, from recruiting NPCs to help with survival automation to larger settlement systems that will have you theory crafting efficiency plans for hours.

With the ability to play with up to eight players at once, the pirate experience is captured perfectly in this title through its marriage of deep features. If you’re tired of adventures in Sea of Thieves, Windrose‘s adaptation of a great pirate era might be exactly what you’re looking for.

What do you think of Windrose now that the game is in Early Access? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!