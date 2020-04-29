Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson Throws Frozen Birthday Party For Daughter

✖

If you're going to throw a birthday party these days, you have plenty of themes to choose from. Many of those themes originate from the House of Mouse Disney, and for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, the theme of this year's birthday party for his daughter Sienna is none other than Frozen. Wilson revealed the Frozen-themed birthday bash on his social media, and it's impressive to say the least, even without the ornate chandelier that is just part of the house (seriously, that thing is amazing). In the middle of the room sits a Frozen-themed castle, and there seem to be toys inside the castle, which you can see below.

There's also an Elsa balloon standing next to the castle, though there are way more balloons than just Elsa. You can see Sienna's name spelled out above the castle as well as the number 3. Wilson captioned the image "Baby girl is 3. ❤️", and you can check that out below.

Wilson then posted another photo, this time one that panned out a big and showed another series of balloons on either side of the doorway. These balloons continued the Frozen theme, with purple, blue, and white balloons, though the best ones are the Olaf balloons, which can be seen on the left side.

Baby girl is 3. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vuTu6fVRch — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 29, 2020

You can check out the rest of the Frozen bash in the photo below, which was posted with the simple caption "Frozen".

You've gotta admire the work that went into creating this little piece of Arendelle and kudos to Wilson and Ciara for going all out. This looks to be a birthday she won't forget anytime soon.

Frozen is as big as its ever been, with the sequel Frozen 2 bringing in over $477 million domestically. Internationally it added another $972 million, resulting in a worldwide total of $1.4 billion.

To put that into perspective, the original Frozen pulled in $400 million domestically and another $880 million internationally, resulting in a worldwide total of $1.2 billion. The sequel outpaced in both categories, and we imagine that if Frozen 3 ever gets made it will continue that upward trajectory.

Both Frozen and Frozen 2 are available on Disney+.

