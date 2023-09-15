See Superman: Legacy Star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel in DCU Fan Art

SC Studios is getting ready to release its new movie slate, which is filled with many projects that you wouldn't regularly see the company free, thanks to the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Among their slate are projects like The Authority, Swamp Thing, Booster Gold, and Creature Commandos. But Gunn is still working on a more mainstream project with Superman: Legacy, and he has already cast his very own Man of Steel with David Corenswet. Corenswet was announced alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and fans have been waiting to see what the next Superman could look like. One artist on Instagram has created a new design that shows what Corenawet could look like as the Last Son of Krypton.

David Corenswet Superman: Legacy Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Youssef_Defenshi created a new design that shows the actor could look like as the next Superman. In the fan art, Corenswet gets an updated take on the Man of Steels classic costume with some new elements added to it, and it looks great. While we don't know when we will get an official look at Superman: Legacy, this looks like something that will hold fans over. You can check out the fan art below.

What is Superman: Legacy about?

DC Studios released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy's stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern's Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy from a script he's been writing since before he took over as DC Studios co-CEO.

Superman: Legacy is currently projected to land in theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Superman: Legacy and David Corenswet as we learn it!

