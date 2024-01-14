Selena Gomez-Starring Linda Ronstadt Biopic Hires Controversial Director

On Wednesday, it was announced that actress and musician Selena Gomez is set to play music legend Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic and now, that film has a director. According to Variety, controversial director David O. Russell is set to direct the currently untitled biopic. The film is currently in pre-production and is being produced by Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, and James Keach. the pair previously produced the 2019 documentary, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.

Russell is an Academy Award nominated director and writer who is best known for his work on films such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and most recently, 2022's Amsterdam. However, there have also been a number of misconduct allegations against Russell, including an allegation from his niece that the director sexually assaulted her in 2011 and that there were issues with the filmmaker and cast on his films — including American Hustle star Amy Adams. Christian Bale revealed in 2022 that he even had to mediate between Russell and Adams on the set of the film.

"I genuinely love the films that David and I have made, you know what I mean?" Bale revealed. "It's the process of doing that because I've got no control over the rest of it. So, it's the process with David. Even though we're not always having what people would term a pleasant day, but we both are absolutely there knowing that we're totally clued into each other. And so, we're either sort of running down the beach, hugging, or it's just not talking for weeks on end.... If I can have some sense of understanding of where it's coming from, then I do tend to attempt to be a mediator. That's just in my nature, to try to say, 'Hey, come on, let's go and sit down and figure that out. There's gotta be a way of making this all work.'"

Who Is Linda Ronstadt?

Ronstadt is a music legend in the genres of country, rock, folk, pop, and Latin, best known for her 1970s albums Heart Like a Wheel and Simple Dreams as well as songs such as "You're No Good", "Blue Bayou", and "Long Long Time" as well as her work in the group Trio alongside Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris. Ronstadt retired in 2011 as she is no longer able to sing due to progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurodegenerative condition that in volves the gradual deterioration and death of specific volumes of the brain.

Will There Be A Season 4 of Only Murders In The Building?

Gomez has gained new popularity due to her work on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Gomez stars in the series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short and the popular series has been renewed for a fourth season. Series creator John Hoffman has also said that he has aspirations for the series beyond that as well.

"As many [seasons] as they'll have us for!" Hoffman recently told ScreenRant. "I really mean it. This is one of those shows [where] everyone involved in it is so happy doing it – and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else. When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there's this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, "Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that." I hope it gives it a good long life. I think sometimes I do recognize a certain question that comes with this premise. Well, I hope season 3 points to [how], and I have many other ideas for how to... If anything, my banner over this whole show [is that] when you look at the poster right from season 1, and you see Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez? It's unexpected. And so that, I think, holds a lot under it that could have it for a long life. Who knows, though? I genuinely don't know."

What do you think about Russell directing the Linda Ronstadt biopic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.