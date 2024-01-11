Selena Gomez Will Play Linda Ronstadt in New Biopic

Actress and musician Selena Gomez is now set to play another music icon. On Wednesday, it was announced that Gomez is set to portray Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic. The film, which does not currently have a title, is currently in pre-production, and will be produced by Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. Gomez teased her casting as Ronstadt on Tuesday night, sharing a photo of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir Simple Dreams to her Instagram story. No other casting for the film has been confirmed at this time.

Prior to her retirement in 2011, Ronstadt was a prolific and genre-spanning part of the music industry, contributing to the genres of rock, pop, folk, and country and selling over 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling artists in the world. Her discography has included — but isn't limited to — songs like "You're No Good", "Blue Bayou", and "Long Long Time", as well as her work with Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris in the band Trio.

What Is Selena Gomez's Cooking Show About?

One of Gomez's latest onscreen stints has been on Selena + Chef, her cooking show that has aired across Max and the Food Network. Selena + Chef features Selena tackling a new cuisine and guest stars a different professional chef, where they cover tips and tricks and how to deal with disasters in the kitchen. For each episode, the show donates $10,000 to the charity of the Chef's choice, often food related.

The first three seasons were filmed in Gomez's home, while Season 4 is filmed in the Malibu house used on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana.

Is Only Murders in the Building Renewed For Season 4?

Gomez has gained a whole new legion of fans for her work on Only Murders in the Building, the Hulu series she stars in alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Shortly before the show's Season 3 finale, Hulu confirmed that it would be returning for a fourth season — and series creator John Hoffman has high aspirations for the series beyond that.

"As many [seasons] as they'll have us for!" Hoffman recently told ScreenRant. "I really mean it. This is one of those shows [where] everyone involved in it is so happy doing it – and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else. When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there's this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, "Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that." I hope it gives it a good long life. I think sometimes I do recognize a certain question that comes with this premise. Well, I hope season 3 points to [how], and I have many other ideas for how to... If anything, my banner over this whole show [is that] when you look at the poster right from season 1, and you see Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez? It's unexpected. And so that, I think, holds a lot under it that could have it for a long life. Who knows, though? I genuinely don't know."

