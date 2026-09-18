Sequel to The Biggest Zombie Movie of All-Time Officially Happening After 13 Years, And the Oscar-Winning Star Is Back

It’s been thirteen years since the world finally got World War Z, the zombie movie based on Max Brooks’ bestselling novel. Though the film ended up arriving with some marked differences compared to the book itself, it still delivered a scale of zombie mayhem that the horror genre has only been able to pull off in a few instances. Directed by Marc Forster and starring Brad Pitt, the movie quickly became the biggest zombie movie of all-time, with a global box office haul of more than $540 million. Talk of a sequel has popped up a few times in the years since, but now, it’s finally moving forward, and perhaps at the same pace as the zombies from the original.

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Though the new bosses in charge of Paramount Pictures have previously confirmed plans to revive the series and bring a new movie to the big screen, no concrete details had been confirmed until now. Deadline brings word that Paramount has closed a deal with Brad Pitt to return for the upcoming sequel and that Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) will step behind the camera to direct. The World War Z sequel marks a reunion for the pair, as their upcoming movie The Riders finished filming earlier this year.

World War Z Sequel Finally Happening

Paramount

According to today’s update on the film, Dennis Kelly will pen the script for the new movie, though plot details are being kept under wraps. As fans may recall, the original film ended with a surprise reveal: not an antidote for the zombie virus, but a vaccine that actually makes humans invisible to the infected hordes. This, of course, proves helpful not only to get people out of mass-infected areas but also for armies to fight back. One assumes that a follow-up will pick up on this thread in some way, though exactly how remains to be seen.

One key complaint that the original World War Z movie faced when it premiered was how much it strayed from Brooks’ original novel. To that end, the sequel has the chance to rectify that, as the book actually details a lot about the world after the zombie war has ended, which could all be used as elements for the movie.

Among them is that the book makes it clear there are still millions of zombies on Earth, but they’re stuck in places out of reach, like the bottom of the ocean or in the Arctic. There’s also the map of the world as a whole, with the makeup of countries vastly changed by the zombie war and some nations being broken up and radically altered. All of these could be potential details from the text that could influence the movie, especially if the time gap between the films factors into the narrative at all.

As noted, a sequel to World War Z has been a major priority for Paramount Pictures ever since the studio was merged with Skydance. Fans may recall that the original World War Z movie went through a few troubles in production, including major reshoots that altered the ending of the movie. One hopes that the same fate doesn’t befall the sequel, but making blockbuster movies hasn’t gotten any easier in the time since then.