Seth Rogen Reveals Why He Doesn't Work With Marvel or DC

Seth Rogen has been crushing the production game with projects like The Boys and even the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, so you'd think that he and Evan Goldberg would want to move to the major leagues. If you thought that the producing duo would want to work on a Marvel Studios or DC Studios project, then you would be wrong. Rogen has been doing promotion for his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, and he was asked a bunch of interesting questions, like if he'd want to adapt a Grant Morrison comic book. Now, it seems that he's being asked why he hasn't worked with Marvel or DC. In a new interview with Polygon, Rogen revealed that he doesn't want to work with the two companies and his reasons why.

"Honestly, probably fear. [laughs] We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan have been writers for 20 years at this point," Rogen told the website. "It's a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love. It's mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with? And what's nice about [Mutant Mayhem] is that we're the producers of this. So we dictated the system, and we dictated the process in a lot of ways. And that's what's also appealing for us about The Boys and the other bigger franchise-y type things we've done, is that we are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else's infrastructure and process. We're control freaks!"

Seth Rogen Says Marvel Studios Movies are for Children

Rogen recently revealed in an interview with Total Film that Marvel Studios movies were geared towards kids and weren't for him.

"I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he's hired to make these movies are great filmmakers," Rogen said in a recent interview. "But as someone who doesn't have children... It is [all] kind of geared towards kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I'll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, 'Oh, this is just not for me.'"

