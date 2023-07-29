Seth Rogen Reveals Grant Morrison Comic Series He'd Like to Adapt

Seth Rogen has been on a bit of a tirade for the past few years with his producing partner Evan Goldberg, and they have yet to show any signs of stopping. Rogen and Goldberg have plenty of titles under their belt, like Superbad, Knocked Up, This Is This End, and many more. They also produced one of the most popular superhero series in recent years with The Boys and have a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie coming out pretty soon. The actor turned producer already has a lot on his plate, but a new interview has him thinking about a lot of other comic book projects he could adapt. In a new interview with Polygon, Rogen revealed that he's currently reading some Grant Morrison comic books and what he'd like to adapt from the author.

"That's a good question. What have I been reading? I read old comics, from time to time," Rogen said. "There's these Green Lantern comics I've been reading, I love all those Grant Morrison Superman ones, I was rereading those because I heard that that's what the James Gunn Superman movie was gonna be inspired by. I read them when they first came out, but I feel like I was distracted, so I went back."

"Yeah, those Grant Morrison ones are really appealing. We3 is something I'm a big fan of. It seems maybe just too sad honestly; it just bummed me out. We've kind of been down that road — and we know Grant a little bit, we've talked to him. That's what's nice, is we've done well with things that were traditionally considered unmakeable, essentially, for a long time. But also we don't want to ruin things we love. So we'll have very honest conversations with Grant and just talk about it and where his head's at, and where our heads are at. Things like We3, we've talked to him about several times over the years. And we're kind of always like, Yeah, I just don't think this is the thing right now. There's things like that — we really talk to the creators to make sure that we all think it's a good idea, at that moment, in that way." Rogen added about We3 which is a comic series from the author.

Seth Rogen Will Release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Next

Rogen has a pretty vast catalog of films and television shows that he's released, and he's just started to venture into comic book properties like The Boys series and even the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie that will be released next month. The actor/producer will be voicing Bebop in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie that he's releasing, and he recently talked about the surprising way they recorded their voices.

"On Ninja Turtles, it was lovely because we were able to control the process a lot more. For every session, we lumped people together. So every time the four turtles recorded, they were together. Me and John Cena were Bebop and Rocksteady, and we recorded together. Ice Cube has a bunch of scenes with the kids, and they recorded together. So we really went out of our way and bent over backwards on Ninja Turtles to try to capture that improvisational energy that you get when a lot of people are in the same place at the same time. I actually saw how helpful it was from doing Lion King, and if that's the tone and style you're going for, then it is a great thing to chase."

