Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Celebrates the End of Filming on Marvel Studios Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce some significant new characters into its next few years of movies and TV shows, and it's safe to say that Shang-Chi is one of the most highly-anticipated among them. The character is set to make his debut in the feature film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which recently wrapped principal photography. The film's star, Simu Liu, recently celebrated the occasion on social media, sharing a photo of himself alongside the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton. In the caption, Liu joked that he and Cretton had "made a baby", and that they "can't wait to introduce him to the world in 9 months", a reference to the film's release date.

Shang-Chi will star Liu as the titular character, who has been heralded in Marvel Comics as the "Master of Kung-Fu". The cast will also include Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Awkwafina.

“It’s terrifying,” Liu said of landing the role in an interview last year. “When I got the call from Marvel, I was crying, just hysterical, and I remember thinking immediately after, ‘Why am I crying?’ I think it was because this is such a wonderful opportunity, and my life is going to change forever. But I am going to have to say goodbye to certain parts of my life. There’s a kind of grieving process that has to start as well.”

Production on the project was previously on hold for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before resuming in August of this year. It's safe to say that fans are excited to see the film hit the big screen, especially given its feats in terms of onscreen representation.

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’,” Liu previously said when talking about the film. “But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is scheduled to be released on July 9, 2021.