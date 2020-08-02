Shang-Chi: Work Resumes on Marvel Studios Movie

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend fo the Ten Rings is preparing to resume production in Australia. A local news channel report (via Murphy's Multiverse) shows that the film's crew is back to work constructing the film's sets. The report also states that the film's cast has returned to the area, and the production should begin again within the next few days. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had already started production when the coronavirus pandemic struck. The virus' spread forced production to halt and moved Disney to delay the film's release from February to May 2021 as the two Marvel movies preceding it were shuffled back on the schedule.

A note to the cast and crew of Shang-Chi said, "As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a newborn baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update. This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone's understanding as we work through this."

Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi, Marvel's master of kung fu, in the film. Tony Leung plays Marvel villain The Mandarin. Awkwafina and Ronny Cheng will also appear in the movie. Rumor has it that Michelle Yeoh is also a part of the film's cast. She may have confirmed that news with a social media post from Australia.

Liu remained in Australia during the pause in production. He spoke recently about the pressure of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, 'With great power there must also come great responsibility'," Liu explained. "But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I've leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won't shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we've been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on May 7, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.