Shazam! Fury of the Gods Cast to Write Tie-In Comic For DC

We're just a few months away from the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the long-awaited sequel to DC's action comedy hit. One of the highlights of the first film was definitely the dynamic between the Shazam! Family — something that is sure to only be further explored now that all of the kids have gotten superpowers. In addition to the onscreen events of Fury of the Gods, it looks like the family is also about to get the spotlight in the comics, with the help of some of the film's cast. On Friday, DC officially announced Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters #1, a 96-page giant tie-in comic that will arrive weeks before Fury of the Gods is released in theaters, and will be partially written by the film's cast and screenwriter.

The writers on Shazamily Matters include Zachary Levi (Shazam), Grace Caroline Currey (Mary / superhero Mary), Ross Butler (superhero Eugene), D.J. Cotrona (superhero Pedro), Adam Brody (superhero Freddy), Faithe Herman (Darla), screenwriter Henry Gayden, as well as Colleen Doran, Josh Trujillo, Tim Seeley, and more. The art for the special will be provided by Freddie E. Williams II and Andrew Drilon, with a number of variant covers available as well. You can check out the full solicitation and some of the covers below.

"SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS SPECIAL: SHAZAMILY MATTERS #1

Written by ZACHARY LEVI, GRACE CAROLINE CURREY, ROSS BUTLER, D.J. COTRONA, ADAM BRODY, FAITHE HERMAN, HENRY GAYDEN, COLLEEN DORAN, JOSH TRUJILLO, TIM SEELEY, and others

Art by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II and ANDREW DRILON, Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Variant cover by MAYO "SEN" NAITO

Variant cover by LOGAN FAERBER

Photo variant cover

1:25 variant cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

1:50 foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$9.99 US | 96 pages | One-Shot | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/28/23

This 96-page giant features stories starring all of your favorite Shazam! characters as written by the actors who play them! Actor Zachary Levi takes the reins on writing Shazam, and Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, and Faithe Herman wield the mighty pen for their Shazamily superheroes! Battle zombies, befriend dinosaurs, try to get a phone signal in a world of barbarians, explore glitter land, and more just in time for the release of the brand-new feature film Shazam! Fury of the Gods! Made with all the love and fun of a superhuman family cookout!"

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Are you excited for Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Will you be checking out its tie-in comic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023.