Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer Released at Comic-Con 2022

Lightning has struck twice in San Diego. DC unleashed the Fury of the Gods with the new Shazam! 2 trailer during a panel at Comic-Con, where Warner Bros. also gave fans an electrifying look at Shazam's anti-hero rival: Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. Zachary Levi, who returns as the grown-up superhero summoned when teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel) says the magic word, took the stage at Hall H on Saturday to tease the DC sequel bolting into theaters on December 21st. Watch the full-length Shazam! Fury of the Gods Comic-Con trailer above.

Chosen as the champion of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), Billy wields the power of the gods — the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury — when he transforms into an adult superhero (Levi) by shouting the magic word "Shazam!" But in director David F. Sandberg's follow-up to 2019's Shazam!, 17-year-old Billy Batson is on the verge of adulthood and questioning his future with his foster family.

By the end of the first movie, Billy shares his magical abilities with his five foster siblings: Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton), Eugene Choi (Ian Chen), Pedro Peña (Jovan Armand), and Darla Dudley (Faithe Herman). Together, they're the super-powered Shazamily of Shazam, Mary (Fulton), Adult Freddy (Adam Brody), Adult Eugene (Ross Butler), Adult Pedro (D.J. Cotrona), and Adult Darla (Meagan Goode).

"They've been doing this whole superhero thing for a while now. Last time everybody saw Billy, he was a kid," Angel said when introducing a Shazam! 2 sneak peek at CinemaCon in April. "These last couple of years, he's grown up a lot. He's matured and he's been able to balance himself pretty well. But adulthood is on the horizon for him and that's kind of a scary thing because he doesn't know what's gonna happen when he's 18 years old. He doesn't know if he's gonna have to leave the foster family or go somewhere else."

Angel continued, "He really doesn't know what's gonna happen. That weighs pretty heavily on him, and he's just kind of trying to enjoy the moment and be with his family, be with his loved ones and have these superpowers because it's always he's ever wanted and more."

Be careful what you wish for. The titular Fury of the Gods comes from the daughters of Atlas, Kalypso (Lucy Liu) and Hespera (Helen Mirren), who wreak havoc on the DC Extended Universe when Shazam! 2 opens in theaters on December 21st. See more Comic-Con 2022 coverage.