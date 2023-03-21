Shazam 2 Director Confirmed Different Characters Were Planned For Credits Scene

Earlier today, The Wrap released a new report that detailed how Dwayne Johnson was actively avoiding having Black Adam interact with Shazam (Zachary Levi) in any sort of cameo or post-credit scene. The report also reveals that Johnson stopped the Justice Society from appearing in the post-credit scene for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, leaving director David F. Sandberg to look elsewhere. The post-credit scene in question is the one where Shazam gets asked to join the Justice Society of America by Peacemaker's Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee). ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently attended a private event where Sandberg confirmed that they originally had different characters planned for the original Shazam! Fury of the Gods post-credits scene, which could confirm the reports.

"It was supposed to be different characters, actually, but it fell apart days before we were shooting," Sandberg revealed at the event. "And we had already built the set and everything, that little gas station and everything, which I love, and so, I was like, 'I want to shoot a Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie or something.' Then Peter Safran, who produced Peacemaker, made some calls and, thankfully, Jen Holland and Steve Agee were able to come down there and do that scene. It's not an important scene or anything, it's just a fun little thing. Got to mention the Avengers."

"Well, I might get into trouble." The Shazam! Fury of the Gods director added when asked to reveal the characters.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Has Officially Hit Theaters

The most recent DC Studios movie that hit theaters Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th.

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

