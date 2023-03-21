Details Behind Dwayne Johnson's Handling of Black Adam & Shazam 2's Post Credit Scenes Reportedly Revealed

Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson reportedly turned down an opportunity to have Shazam cameo in a post credits scene from his DC universe debut. It feels like things were just never in the cards to see Zachary Levi stand across from Black Adam at any point. Now, with the Internet debating the performance of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, more DC Studios details are making their way into the limelight. A report from The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez says that The Rock was offered an opportunity to have his character meet his traditional rival. But, he passed that up for Henry Cavill's Superman as the production team was looking big picture at the possibilities of centering the DCEU around Black Adam. Needless to say, the next few months were quite a transition. In steps a new regime and The Man in Black won't be around for the first phase of storytelling.

What's The Future For Shazam Now?

All of this back and forth has been palpable to fans. Now, with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the wheel over at DC, the future for The Big Red Cheese is more up in the air than ever.One of Shazam 2's stars spoke to the media about their hopes for another installment.

"I am a fan of the DC universe and a bit of a comic book nerd myself… But yeah, I'm really, really curious and excited to see what [DC Studios co-lead] James Gunn does and what stories he brings out," Shazam! 2's Caroline Currey explained to reporters. "And I've worked with Peter [Safran] since I was 18, and he's just so lovely, and I think… he really elevated the horror film genre and I'm really curious to see what they do with DC."

"I think we're in incredible hands," Currey said. "I got excited about the slate, because I know James Gunn just brings so much to comic book lore and he's so well-versed. So yeah, I'm not in the conversations, of course. You know, I'm along for the ride."

Here's how DC Comics describes Shazam! Fury of the Gods: "In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted."

