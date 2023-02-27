Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Says Movie Hasn't Changed Under New DC Studios Plans

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be arriving in theaters next month, being the first of four DC-inspired films set to debut this year. The release of those blockbusters is interesting considering the overall DC franchise's future, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran recently announcing their new plans for a partially-rebooted universe. At the moment, there's no telling if the characters from Shazam! will appear in Gunn and Safran's new plans, but it sounds like the original vision of the film is being carried out. In a recent comment on Reddit, director David F. Sandberg commented to reveal that his cut of Fury of the Gods! was finished right before Gunn and Safran began their jobs, and to tease that the film's story "doesn't affect or interfere with future DC plans."

"The finished movie was delivered end of October last year, so right before he officially began the job," Sandberg's comment reads. "Sure, sometimes productions can add scenes or do changes very last minute but nothing has changed on Shazam. It's a freestanding story and they've told me it doesn't affect or interfere with future DC plans so no reason to change anything."

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Are you excited for Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Do you hope the franchise carries over into James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.