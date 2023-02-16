Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Addresses DCU Future Amid DC Studios Changes

The future of DC adaptations is headed into some unique directions, between four films set to be released in 2023, and the slate of new projects being shepherded by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. First on the docket is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which will follow the ongoing adventures of the Shazamily, including fan-favorite Mary Bromfield (Grace Caroline Currey). While Gunn and Safran have hinted that the Shazam! mythos could be folded into their new canon, nothing is confirmed thus far — and in a recent interview with The Direct, Currey addressed that ambiguity.

"Gosh, so I'm a fan," Currey explained. "I am a fan of the DC universe and a bit of a comic book nerd myself… But yeah, I'm really, really curious and excited to see what [DC Studios co-lead] James Gunn does and what stories he brings out. And I've worked with Peter [Safran] since I was 18, and he's just so lovely, and I think… he really elevated the horror film genre and I'm really curious to see what they do with DC."

"I think we're in incredible hands," Currey continued. "I got excited about the slate, because I know James Gunn just brings so much to comic book lore and he's so well-versed. So yeah, I'm not in the conversations, of course. You know, I'm along for the ride. And when they say, 'Grace, it's time,' I'm there… I'm really, really curious. I'm really interested to see what comes up with this slate. And I think there's gonna be a whole new breath too to just the world and yeah, I'm really curious."

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran revealed late last month, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.