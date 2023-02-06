New Shazam! Fury of the Gods TV Spot Released

We're a little over a month away from the debut of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the first of four DC films that will be arriving in 2023. The action-adventure blockbuster will be the sequel to 2019's Shazam!, and it is poised to advance the hero journey of Billy Batson / Shazam! in some fun ways — and probably see him make some new friends and enemies in the process. A new TV spot showcases what that will entail, highlighting his conflict with the Daughters of Atlas — Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and Anthea (Rachel Zegler). You can check it out below.

"It was a dream to work with them. We aimed high when we cast the movie, and we got exactly what we wanted," director David F. Sandberg said of Mirren and Liu in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "They're both so kickass. You kind of have an expectation, like, 'Oh, it's Dame Helen entering the set!' But the first day she came on, she's like, 'Yeah! We need more p---y power on set! We're here now!' and I was like, 'Oh, okay!'"

Something incredible will happen. Just say Shazam! #ShazamMovie Only in Theaters March 17 pic.twitter.com/xLNiMtf08k — Shazam! Fury of the Gods (@ShazamMovie) February 6, 2023

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez.

"I loved the first Shazam movie," producer and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran explained in an interview with Collider last year. "I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it's everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it."

"I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions," Safran continued. "I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it's a thrill."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.