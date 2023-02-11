Shazam: Fury of the Gods Releases New Poster

This week saw the release of an epic new poster for The Flash, and it's not the only movie on DC's upcoming slate to get a new poster. Before The Flash hits theaters in June, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is being released in March. In the final trailer for the film, Billy Batson faces off with a dragon at Citizen's Bank Stadium and Lucy Liu's Kalypso rides the back of a dragon through the city. Now, the dragon is being showcased on his own poster alongside Zachary Levi's Shazam.

"It was also trying to figure out, well, how can we do it differently?" director David F. Sandberg recently told EW. "We've seen a lot of dragons in Game of Thrones and The Hobbit and everything. But this is from mythology. It's a dragon that's sort of made of wood because he's born from a tree." You can check out the poster below:

(Photo: DC)

Who Is Returning For Shazam! Fury of the Gods?



In addition to Levi, the returning Shazam! stars include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Grace Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard, a role he recently reprised in Black Adam. Franchise newcomers include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, Lucy Liu as Hespera's sister, Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler as the goddess Anthea.

"It was wonderful," Mirren revealed to AP Entertainment. "For me, work – of course, work is when making money, of course, – and also it's my artistic expression and all of that. But it's also fun. And, there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And, certainly doing Shazam is one of those jobs that was enormous fun and terribly hard work as well. Very hot in Atlanta. My costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds; it was so heavy. But great, great fun to do that kind of a movie. Just fantastic."

You can read a description of the sequel here: In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.