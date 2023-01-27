DC Reveals New Look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods Tie-In Comic Co-Written by the Cast

This week brought the second trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the long-awaited sequel to DC's 2019 hit. At the center of the film is the dynamic between its "Shazamily", especially now that Billy Batson's foster siblings have gotten superpowers of their own. Prior to Fury of the Gods' debut, DC will be celebrating with a 96-page one-shot titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters #1, co-written by members of the franchise's cast and crew, and we now have the first look at what that will entail. DC also revealed the creative teams for Shazamily Matters, including the reveal that director David F. Sandberg is co-writing a story in it. You can check out the full list below.

Billy Batson and the "Shazamily" in "Door to Death": Written by Zachary Levi, D.J. Cotrona, and Colleen Doran, Art by Freddie Williams II, Andrew Dalhouse and Dave Sharpe

Darla in "Darla's Keeper": Written by Faithe Herman and Amanda Deibert, Art by Erica Henderson and Josh Reed

Pedro in "The Big Game": Written by D.J. Cotrona and Tim Seeley, Art by Jorge Corona and Patrick Brosseau

The Shazamily in "Crocodile Catastrophe": Written by David F. Sandberg and Scott Kolins, Art by Scott Kolins, John Kalisz, and Dave Sharpe

Eugene in "Time Out": Written by Ross Butler and Josh Trujillo, Art by Andrew Drilon and Wes Abbott

Mary in "Darla's Birthday": Written by Grace Caroline Currey, Art by Damian Fulton, Nick Filardo and Justin Birch

Freddy in "Dogtown and Blue Boy": Written by Adam Brody and Kenny Porter, Art by Mike Norton, Allen Passalaqua, and Ferran Delgado

Billy Batson in "Leadership Qualities": Written by Henry Gayden, Art by Scott Godlewski, Alex Guimares and Saida Temofonte

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Are you excited for Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Will you be checking out its tie-in comic? Keep scrolling to check out the first look at the comic's interiors, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.