Shazam! Star Adam Brody Teases What Fans Can Expect From the Sequel

✖

Early last year, DC and Warner Bros. released Shazam! out into the world, giving the popular superhero hordes of new fans around the globe. Since that debut, folks have been excited to see what the eventual sequel would have in store. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters in 2023, but those involved with the production are assuring fans that it will be well worth the wait. Just take it from Adam Brody, who plays the superhero version of Freddy in the films.

While promoting his new film, Kid Detective, Brody spoke with ScreenRant about what people can expect from the upcoming Shazam sequel. The popular Shazam family of heroes will be making a return to the big screen, and they'll once again be balancing the comedic tone of the film's dialogue with genuinely perilous action sequences that will have real consequences.

“I'm sure there'll be moments of real peril that you take seriously as well, but leaning into the comedy and leaning into the goofiness and the wish fulfillment of it all is a pretty natural and joyful experience," Brody explained.

DC fans will undoubtedly wonder whether or not those "moments of peril" have anything to do with Black Adam, Shazam's longtime rival from the comics. While Black Adam has become an antihero in recent years, and will take on a similar role when played by The Rock in the upcoming film, it's hard not to think he won't go toe-to-toe with Shazam at some point. Could that showdown take place in Fury of the Gods?

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia recently talked about the potential crossover between the two characters, confirming that they definitely exist within the same universe.

"We’re working closely with DC in terms of what the plan is for how everyone fits together," Garcia said. "It’s still in the works, but obviously Shazam exists in the Black Adam universe. I can just say that we have very big ambitions for Black Adam and all of the characters that we’re introducing. How they’re going to connect with other characters is still all being laid out, but I think fans are going to be happy, ultimately, with the way we end up guiding it."

Are you looking forward to checking out Shazam! Fury of the Gods when it arrives in theaters? Let us know in the comments!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to debut on June 2, 2023.