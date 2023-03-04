Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Grace Caroline Currey Says Adult Counterparts Acted Younger Than Kids

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is moving with the speed of Mercury into theaters and everything about the sequel is looking pretty great. Everything we've seen from the film so far from the film has been pretty cool and hopefully the film is received the same way as its predecessor. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will give the adult counterparts of the "Shazamily" more screen time than the first, with the exception of Mary (Grace Caroline Currey). For the first film, the people behind the scenes of the movie decided to use an older actor for Mary Marvel, but opted to use Currey in a dual role. With the actress playing both Mary Bromfield and superhero Marvel, that means she gets to spend time with most of the cast and that gave her a bit of insight into how different the personalities are between the older and younger actors. During a new interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Currey revealed that the older actors act younger than their child counterparts.

"I would say it's an advantage. I mean, it's really fun to get to work with everybody and it was really funny to see, you know, okay. I've got this mentality of who the kids are," Currey revealed. "I've worked with them the most on the first one and then working with their adult counterparts and seeing the essence of the kids there, but also them being, they act younger than the kids. So I was like, oh wow, okay. And then I work with the kids. I was like, they're so serious, kids are so serious, okay, we're serious, we're serious actors right now and then the adults is like having a great time."

What is the Shazam! Fury of the Gods Synopsis?

The next big movie DC Studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga)."

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

What do you think of the actress' comments? Are you excited to see Shazam! Fury of the Gods?