Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Teases Work on the Sequel Starting Soon

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is getting ready to say the magic word once again, according to a recent post from a cast member. While DC Comics and New Line Cinema prepare for production on the Shazam! sequel and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam spinoff, we're starting to hear rumblings about the future of this magical corner of the superhero universe. Now it looks like actor Ross Butler, who played the super-powered version of Eugene Choi, is excited to get back to work very soon with filming reportedly beginning sometime later this year.

Butler celebrated Flashback Friday on Instagram with a photo alongside Ian Chen, the young actor who played the child version of Eugene Choi. In the caption, he teased that work would begin on Shazam! Fury of the Gods soon.

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi previously confirmed that filming would begin in 2021 during an interview on Dan Fogler's 4D Xperience. The movie was originally delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"They announced that we were gonna do a sequel pretty much right after we premiered. They knew we were tracking well enough, they were happy enough with the numbers," said Levi. "So they have been steadily and earnestly working on the script for the sequel and I think Q1 of next year is the idea... COVID has kind of made everything a little bit up in the air, but very much the intent is to make another one," he added. "We gotta get to it fast, the kids are growing fast."

Shortly after that interview, the film's release date was once again delayed until 2023. And while the script may be finished, the Shazam! stars said they don't know much about the plot at this point.

"I had such a great time on the first one and it turned out to be such a success. I’m just waiting to hear," said Mark Strong, who plays Dr. Sivana, during an interview with Collider.

"I think the script is in development and they’re trying to get ready to do it. Obviously, it’s been interrupted by this pandemic, so things are on hold until such time as it can be filmed safely. At the moment, it’s all under wraps. I honestly know very little about it. It’s not that I don’t want to tell you anything about it. It’s just that I don’t actually know very much about it."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.