Shazam Star Says He Knows "Very Little" About Fury of the Gods

Though the film has been pushed back multiple times already, Shazam! Fury of the Gods remains a priority for Warner Bros. Pictures. Currently scheduled to arrive in the summer of 2023, the sequel will be released over four years after the first film debuted in theaters which potentially puts its young stars on the path toward a major growth spurt before its release. With an unclear timeline on when the movie will go into production, fans aren't the only ones being left in the dark. Shazam! star Mark Strong, who played villain Dr. Sivana in the first film, confirmed in a new interview that he hasn't heard a peep about the follow-up.

"I had such a great time on the first one and it turned out to be such a success. I’m just waiting to hear," Strong told Collider. "I think the script is in development and they’re trying to get ready to do it. Obviously, it’s been interrupted by this pandemic, so things are on hold until such time as it can be filmed safely. At the moment, it’s all under wraps. I honestly know very little about it. It’s not that I don’t want to tell you anything about it. It’s just that I don’t actually know very much about it."

The sequel will see the return of director David F. Sandberg behind the camera with Asher Angel as Billy Batson and presumably his entire foster family — Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth). Zachary Levi will once again star as the titular hero.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now a summer 2023 film," Sandberg tweeted about the movie's delay last month. He jokingly added, "WB was like 'can't you just use fake beards on the kids?' and I was like 'If Tom Cruise is going to space for real then we can wait for the kids to grow real beards! It’s an important plot point."

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is now scheduled to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023. Other DC films have been delayed multiple times by the studio as well including The Batman and Ezra Miller's solo movie for The Flash.