Shazam: Fury of the Gods Toys Revealed By Todd McFarlane

Just minutes after the latest theatrical poster for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods dropped, McFarlane Toys gave fans a first look at the Shazam! action figure from the line set to tie into the upcoming movie. Originally set to release later this month, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will now get a March release. The move not only helped the struggling Warner Bros. Discovery with some reported liquidity issues, but also got the movie away from Avatar: The Way of Water, which is looking to earn almost as much as the record-breaking original and gobble up all the available IMAX screens for quite a while.

So far, it's just Shazam himself (Zachary Levi) who is represented in plastic form, with none of the "Shazamily" or any of the villains out there yet. That said, this isn't the kind of full-on announcement that McFarlane usually does. Don't be surprised to see more toys, and more details, soon.

You can see the post below.

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods lands in theaters on March 17, 2023.