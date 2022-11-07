New Shazam! Fury of the Gods Poster Released

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has unveiled a new poster for the DC sequel. Zachary Levi plays the titular Shazam!, who is a teenager named Billy Batson that is granted metahuman abilities by an old wizard. This turns Billy from a young teenager into an adult, musclebound hero. Shazam's main rival in the DC Universe is Black Adam, but fans may have to wait for their showdown while Dwayne Johnson continues promoting a Black Adam vs. Superman project. In the meantime, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled for release next month, and a new poster features Zachary Levi urging fans to mark their calendars.

"Mark your calendars, y'all!@ShazamMovie! Fury of the Gods – wiser, stronger, faster, funnier, I mean, overall, cooler than the rest (and did we mention humble ) coming ATCHA only in theaters on March 17. #ShazamMovie 2 #ElectricBoogaloo," Zachary Levi wrote on Twitter. He also shared the new Shazam! 2 poster, which shows him flying by while standing on a motorized vehicle giving the "surf's up" hand signal.

Mark your calendars, y’all! @ShazamMovie ! Fury of the Gods – wiser, stronger, faster, funnier, I mean, overall, cooler than the rest (and did we mention ✨humble ✨ 😏💅) coming ATCHA only in theaters on March 17. #ShazamMovie 2 #ElectricBoogaloo pic.twitter.com/p41xrFc4XG — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 7, 2022

What Is the Story of Shazam 2?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam! Deleted Scene Featuring Black Adam

Following the release of Black Adam, much of the excitement walking out of movie theaters surrounded Henry Cavill's return to his role as Superman. However, new reports revealed details that claim Black Adam (and Shazam! before it) originally had sequences that teased very different elements of the future for some of the popular DC Comics characters. The details emerging indicate there was an earlier tease for what feels like the inevitable crossover between Black Adam and Shazam! which was removed, as well as a tease of Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate returning.

According to TheWrap, a sequence teased Dwayne Johnson's Teth-Adam having a run-in with Zachary Levi's Billy Batson and Shazam! was removed from the first Shazam! movie. "The [Peter] Safran-produced Shazam! had filmed a deleted scene teasing the arrival of Black Adam in a potential sequel, but Johnson and Black Adam producers Dany and Hiram Garcia asked the studio to move the antihero away from his comic book rival," the report read. This would have been a scene attached to the first Shazam! movie, not a deleted scene from the now-in-theaters Black Adam or upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods lands in theaters on March 17, 2023.