Shazam! Star Asher Angel Hasn't Read A Script For The Sequel Yet

Asher Angel says that he hasn't read any kind of script for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, the film that is expected to go into production at some point in 2021. The movie, which will be directed by Shazam! filmmaker David F. Sandberg, was officially announced and titled at the DC FanDome event, but little is actually known about the project to this point. The movie will reportedly feature a trio of surprising villains and include a cameo from elsewhere in the DC film universe. Sandberg has been enthusiastic about the movie, even when it was bumped from the release schedule, noting that they will still shoot in the same window, so any delay just gives him additional time for post-production.

The interview happened in advance of Speedy Comics Con, a virtual comic con which will see Angel meeting Middle Eastern comic book fans for the first time. He talked with Geek House Show about the appearance, and his experiences with Shazam!.

"It's so funny because when I get these questions, I would love to answer them and possibly give youa spoiler because I like to do that kind of stuff, but I don't know anything. I haven't read the script. I know as much as you: nothing. Maybe that's because they think I spoil things, who knows? I don't think I do but we'll see what happens."

With Black Adam also on the horizon, the Shazam family will be very much a part of the coming DC Films, even if -- as Angel says he would like to happen -- the characters don't immediately find themselves hanging out with Justice League members.

Among the characters playing a bigger role will be the literal Shazam Family -- Billy's onscreen foster siblings, each of whom got a superhero alter ego during the first film's final battle, and who will get a chance to shine in Fury of the Gods.

"I was so exhilarated to play Freddy Freeman or Captain Marvel Jr., or whatever," Angel's co-star Jack Dylan Grazer recently said, referring to the character's long-time superhero name which has a lot of trademark baggage attached to it. "It's up to the viewers to decide [what he's called]. I was so excited to do that. My whole life, I'd loved Batman, Superman, the entire Justice League, and everybody. I was really, really happy to play Freddy. And then, when it came out, it was such an awesome thing and the fans loved it."

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is expected in theaters in 2023.