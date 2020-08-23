Shazam!: Fury of the Gods Stars Tease a Secret Cameo

✖

Billy Batson/Shazam! is set to return to the big screen in Shazam! 2 -- and it looks like he won't be flying solo. During the film's panel at Saturday's DC FanDome virtual convention, the film's cast and crew teased that there will be some sort of "secret cameo" in the upcoming film. While they couldn't dive too much into the details of the film (outside of the title -- Shazam!: Fury of the Gods), they provided some pretty intriguing hints.

"Does that mean I can talk about the secret cameo?" Asher Angel, who plays Billy Batson In the film, asked.

"You cannot talk about that stuff, Asher Angel," Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam!, said with a wink.

This will certainly intrigue DC fans, especially considering all of the potential cameos that could appear in the film. For one thing, there's Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who is set to also get his own solo film in the coming years. There's also the fan-favorite talking tiger named Tawky Tawny, who many have been hoping could appear in the film. There's also Henry Cavill's Clark Kent/Superman, especially after reports earlier this year indicated that Cavill would be taking on a new role in the DC Films Universe, making appearances in other superheroes' films as opposed to being in a standalone Man of Steel sequel.

As fans will remember, a version of Cavill's Superman did cameo in the very end of Shazam!, when the character was shown arriving to eat lunch with Billy and Freddy Freeman at school. The cameo featured Cavill's Superman costume from the neck down, cropping Cavill's head out of the scene entirely.

"At one point, we'd hoped it was going to be Cavill doing it, but unfortunately his schedule didn't allow him to do it," Shazam! producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com shortly after the film's release. "We still wanted to do it anyway, and it turned out to be better, because it let us do a hard cut on Freddy's reaction, because if we had Cavill there, we'd actually written lines, they had a dialogue, but then it's a little bit of a hat on hat, because really what it's about is Freddy's reaction, so we got to get out on that."

Even before that cameo, the idea of Superman and Shazam! properly sharing the screen together hasn't been far from fans' minds -- or from the mind of franchise star Zachary Levi.

"If I could battle anyone, I think Superman," Levi said at a convention last fall. "I think that the Captain Marvel-Superman battle that we've seen repeatedly in comics before, and even in cartoons, I think that would be super awesome — pardon the pun. It would be very cool to have that matchup. And then we realize that we're very evenly matched, because he’s very susceptible to magic, and then we bro it out. Then it's like, 'Oh my God, I have a mentor!' I would love that."

Are you excited to see what secret cameo happens in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.